Charm City Cross Day 1: Manon Bakker and Tofik Beshir take solo victory in C1 races

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Dutch women and Ethiopian rider claim fourth win each in five USCX races

Tofik Beshir (CXD Trek Bikes) won elite men&#039;s C1 race on day 1 of Charm City Cross 2026
Tofik Beshir (CXD Trek Bikes) won elite men's C1 race on day 1 of Charm City Cross 2026 (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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