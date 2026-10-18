Kings CX: Manon Bakker wins fourth C1 race in US and pays tribute to fellow USCX champion Tofik Beshir

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Andrew Strohmeyer recovers from early mechanical to win elite men's race in Ohio

Manon Bakker wins elite women&#039;s C1 race at Kings CX in Ohio, and holds a bracelet with Tofik Bashir‘s name to support his recovery from a recent crash
Manon Bakker wins elite women's C1 race at Kings CX in Ohio, and holds a bracelet with Tofik Bashir‘s name to support his recovery from a recent crash (Image credit: © Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS)
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Manon Bakker (Alpe d'HuZes) and Andrew Strohmeyer (Competitive Edge Racing) earned the top spots Saturday in C1 elite races at Kings CX in Mason, Ohio.

The Dutch rider wasted no time in continuing her streak of success on a fall US swing, coming into the weekend at Kingswood Park with five wins in six races, including all three C1 races and the overall at the USCX series.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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