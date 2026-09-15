Dutch rider Mischa Bredewold has expressed her disappointment at being forced to forego her ride in the Road World Championships after being injured at the Faun Tour Femmes last week.

Bredewold was taking part in the four-day race in the Ardèche region of France when she crashed on the opening stage, sustaining a minor fracture to her pelvis and an injury to her elbow. Though she managed to remount and finish the stage, 10 minutes behind the winner, a hospital visit revealed the injuries.

Her SD Worx-Protime teammate Mikayla Harvey went down in the same incident, abandoned immediately and has since been diagnosed with a concussion.

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While Bredewold has since undergone successful surgery on her injuries, the Dutch cycling federation has since announced Amber Kraak will take her place on the Montreal start line.

"Went to the hospital after a crash in Ardèche tour for a few stitches, went home with a ischiopubic (pelvic) fracture and surgery on my elbow wound," Bredewold wrote in an Instagram post.

"Unexpected turn of events, and beyond disappointment. Big goals were coming with Worlds in Montreal and Worlds on the track in China, which I both felt very ready for.

"I will need some time to process this big big big disappointment and to heal up, luckily my good shape will come in handy with sitting on the couch. I’m lucky to have people around me close to my heart at a time like this.. Thanks to my lovely teammates. I’ll be back!!!!! Trust the process…"

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Bredewold is an excellent all-rounder and would have proved av strong backup for Dutch team leader Demi Vollering in the Worlds road race, which will be held on Saturday, September 26 in Montreal.

Starting her career at Parkhotel Valkenburg in 2021, Bredewold joined SD Worx two years later and has bagged a total of 23 victories. Though she missed out on winning a fourth successive Classic Lorient Agglomération recently, finishing second, 2026 has been another good year for the 26-year-old.

After bagging a stage of La Vuelta Femenina, she won the opening day at Itzulia Women, defending doggedly to win the GC before taking another stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

A post shared by Mischa Bredewold (@mischabredewold) A photo posted by on

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