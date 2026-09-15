'My good shape will come in handy with sitting on the couch' - Injury forces Mischa Bredewold out of Road World Championships

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Amber Kraak will take Bredewold’s place in the Dutch team for Montreal 2026

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx - Protime) after finishing second at the 2026 Classic Lorient Agglomeration Ceratizit in Plouay, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Mischa Bredewold won't be racing the Road World Championships this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch rider Mischa Bredewold has expressed her disappointment at being forced to forego her ride in the Road World Championships after being injured at the Faun Tour Femmes last week.

Bredewold was taking part in the four-day race in the Ardèche region of France when she crashed on the opening stage, sustaining a minor fracture to her pelvis and an injury to her elbow. Though she managed to remount and finish the stage, 10 minutes behind the winner, a hospital visit revealed the injuries.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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