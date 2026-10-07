'Fingers crossed for that scenario' - Dutch squad aligned for Marianne Vos to recapture rainbow jersey at Gravel World Championships

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Multi-discipline world champion 'all-in' for a 15th rainbow jersey, with uncertainty about Geerike Schreurs in a co-leadership role

Two years ago in Halle-Leuven, Belgium, Marianne Vos (Netherlands) won the UCI Gravel World Championships
Two years ago in Halle-Leuven, Belgium, Marianne Vos (Netherlands) won the UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
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Don't look for Lorena Wiebes in Nannup this Saturday to defend the elite women's title at the UCI Gravel World Championships, or last year's elite men's silver medallist Frits Biesterbos to try to go one better, but do watch the orange kits of the Netherlands to swarm again, especially on the women's side.

The squad brings a total of 16 elite riders to Western Australia, just one less than the host nation, comprised of seven women to compete Saturday in their 125.6km race and nine men for Sunday's 144km race. Absent from the Dutch rosters are Wiebes and Mathieu van der Poel, the 2024 elite men's gravel champion.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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