'The worst best decision I've ever made' – Chloé Dygert issues recovery update following double surgery

News
By
Published

American, who hasn't raced since crashing out of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, was recently caught in car crash

WILLUNGA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Chloe Dygert of the United States and Team CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto crosses the finish line during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 137.4km stage from Willunga to Willunga 134m / #UCIWWT / on January 17, 2026 in Willunga, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Chloé Dygert (Canyon-Sram (Image credit: Getty Images)

American rider Chloé Dygert has posted a recovery update after undergoing several surgeries in recent weeks, with her trials and tribulations also including a car crash.

She has logged six race days this season, racing to 39th at the Tour of Flanders, and her latest outing came at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, where she crashed out of the race on the Orchies sector of cobbles.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.