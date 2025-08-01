'Breaking the taboo' – Tour de France Femmes riders highlight issues of low rider weight and disrupted menstrual cycles

By Contributions from published

Cédrine Kerbaol says the sport is in 'a dangerous moment' for rider health as Magdeleine Vallieres and Emma Norsgaard talk about their own their struggles balancing racing weight and menstrual health

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Cedrine Kerbaol of France and Team EF Education-Oatly prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Cédrine Kerbaol: 'Before being athletes, we are also women, and our health matters now, but it matters for the future too' (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year on from finishing sixth at the Tour de France Femmes, Cédrine Kerbaol is deep in the midst of the GC battle once again this July. The Breton racer has been making headlines away from the racing, too, emerging as a spokeswoman of sorts on the topic of rider health.

Kerbaol, who has a diploma in nutrition studies, recently told French newspaper L'Humanité that cycling is in a "dangerous moment" with pressure to lose weight for races risking negative side-effects to the riders' health.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

