'I don't know what's happened. I'm a bit lost for words' - Ben Wiggins mystified by missing U23 time trial podium at Road World Championships

Ben Wiggins (Great Britain) in action at the U23 men time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal

After placing a target on Montreal a year ago for the men's under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships, Ben Wiggins of Great Britain did not win as planned. Nor did he finish with a medal of any colour. He even missed the top 10 by one spot.

So what happened on Monday afternoon in the race he had so coveted to conquer? The reigning British U23 time trial national champion shook his head in the mixed zone and just repeated several times, "To be honest, I have no idea".

"I literally just finished five minutes ago. So I don't know what's happened. I don't. I don't know. I'm a bit lost for words right now."

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In September 2025, organisers in Montreal revealed the courses for time trials and road races for 2026 Worlds. Wiggins said as soon as he saw the ITT, he marked that as his race to win.

"I came here to win. When the course got released a year ago, at last year's Worlds, I said I wanted to come here and go for gold, or at the very least a medal. I don't really know what to say on that," he said in a bit of a daze.

The 21-year-old stopped the clock in 38:33, which was a little more than one minute behind winner Ryan Gal (Netherlands). It was a relatively flat course bookended with technical corners at the start and finish, followed by a stiff 600-metre climb to complete the 31.3 kilometres. While he worked his way from a 17th best time to 11th best between the three checkpoints, there was no magic left in his numbers or output at the finish.

"Through all the checkpoints and the finish there, I'm very surprised, especially with the performance I put in. I think I've done some of my best numbers ever. Like whether they're true or not, I don't know," he said, looking down at his GPS bike computer.

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"I felt really, really good. That's why I don't have much to say right now because I think, just looking at the screen here, I've averaged 440 watts. So typically, I really would think that would put me up there. I don't know if there was a change in conditions. It isn't me making excuses, I'm just putting it out there. I don't know."

For the record, it was a cool 15°C for the afternoon, with light winds and a mix of sun and clouds, but few later starters posted fast times. Even the race favourite in bib number one, Matisse van Kerchkhove (Belgium), could not close the door and he finished 13 seconds behind Wiggins in 12th. The balance of the podium did come from the final three, Nicolas Milesi (Italy) in second and Héctor Álvarez (Spain) in third.

"One thing I would say is that on the flat sections, I just felt like I was maybe a K an hour or two just off where I'd want to be, kind of across the whole course really. So I don't know why that is.

"Look, this is a discipline I'm really passionate about, and I'm never going to put it away. As I say, back to the drawing board, and we will go again soon. I really feel that this is my discipline and where I'm going to shine one day.

"I got the road race on Friday, so I want to do a good job for the boys there. I've got the European time trial as well in a couple of weeks to end the season. So will look at what I could do better here, and I guess next year as well."

Wiggins has ridden for Continental-level Jayco Hagens Berman for the last three years, with news forthcoming about a new squad for next season.

At the U23 road race on Friday, at 174.2km, Wiggins will be joined by Jacob Bush, Matthew Dodd, Elliot Rowe and Will Smith.