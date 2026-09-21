'I don't know what's happened. I'm a bit lost for words' - Ben Wiggins mystified by missing U23 time trial podium at Road World Championships

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'This is my discipline and where I'm going to shine one day' British U23 ITT champion said about the future

Ben Wiggins (Great Britain) in action at the U23 men time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal
Ben Wiggins (Great Britain) in action at the U23 men time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

After placing a target on Montreal a year ago for the men's under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships, Ben Wiggins of Great Britain did not win as planned. Nor did he finish with a medal of any colour. He even missed the top 10 by one spot.

So what happened on Monday afternoon in the race he had so coveted to conquer? The reigning British U23 time trial national champion shook his head in the mixed zone and just repeated several times, "To be honest, I have no idea".

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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