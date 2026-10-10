'It hasn't been the easiest year' - Marianne Vos finishes a tough season on a history-making high at the UCI Gravel World Championships

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'Coming here I didn't really know what to expect. I was just trying to give my best,' says women's champion

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) speaks to the media after claiming her second gravel world title in Nannup
Marianne Vos (Image credit: James Raison/SWpix.com)

Marianne Vos' year of challenges has at last come to a perfect end with a second world title, claimed at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup.

The Dutch rider had earmarked the race and was excited about it long before it was on most people's radar, as she had a history in Nannup, having come to the Margaret River Tour several times in the last decade. Now she has also made history there, with the world title she claimed in the small town in the south of Western Australia, her 15th across several disciplines and her second in gravel. That makes her the first rider ever to double up at Gravel Worlds, which is in its fifth edition.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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