Philadelphia Cycling Classic Women: Chiara Consonni victorious in first edition since 2016

Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) scored an emphatic victory in the revived Philadelphia Cycling Classic, out-sprinting Alexandra Volstad (EF Education-Oatly) and Ella Sabo (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28).

The Italian narrowly edged out the young Canadian with a bike throw after a crash disrupted the final kilometre of the 101.9km race.

When asked how it felt to take her first win on US soil, Consonni said, "Really, really nice! You know, it was a really long travel, and it's not easy with the jet lag to arrive here and do a race like this."

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Consonni stayed patient amid numerous attacks on the hilly final circuits, waiting as EF Education-Oatly and her own team tried repeatedly to break up the peloton, before hitting out late in the final 200 metres.

"We knew that the climb can make a difference, and we managed quite good. The last time we tried to attack to split a bit of the group, but then in the end we re-grouped together.

"I think we were in numbers in the end, so we also managed really good the last two small laps with the breakaway. Then the girls made a really good job for me for the lead-out, and I only did my sprint, and we achieved the first place. I need to say thanks to them."

Volstad was philosophical after coming within a tyre's width of her first pro win.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's pretty nice. We've been learning all year as a team, doing the sprints together and stuff," she said.

"And I think like lately we've been getting a lot of podiums, so I think it's starting to come together with our young team. So I'd say I'm pretty happy, and I love the racing in the US, so it's a cherry on top."

The first running of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic began under a cloudy sky with a crash at the back of the 116-rider peloton keeping the race neutral for the run-out along Kelly Drive to allow the affected riders to rejoin. Once racing got underway, EF Education-Oatly announced their intentions by controlling the pace on the first trip up the Manayunk Wall - the famous short but steep ascent.

Auke De Buysser led the peloton over the summit, as the steady pace caused a bit of damage at the tail end of the bunch. Sofia Arreola (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28) claimed the mountains points on Lemon Hill – the smaller of the climbs on the 23.2km circuit – but the race remained together until the start of the second lap.

Mairen Lawson (Aegis) and Farah-Dale Morris (Automatic Racing) made a move and gained 20 seconds, but they were caught on the Manayunk Wall. EF Education-Oatly led again on the Manayunk Wall with Babette van der Wolf leading over the top, while Elizabeth Dicon (HigherDose | Renova) took the points on Lemon Hill before a breakaway could be established.

Elisa Valtulini (Vini-Fantini-BePink) attacked on lap 3 to form the longest breakaway of the race. She was joined by Haixin Dong (XDS China), Rachel Galler (1K Flips-FTP Racing Jakroo), Philadelphia local Kim Stoveld (Automatic Racing), Marlen Lawson (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment), Galen Bolard (Competitive Edge), and Rebecca Lang (Winston Salem-Flow). They gained 40 seconds before the wall, with Bolard riding away on the steepest section.

Bolard claimed the points, heading down with 25 seconds as EF Education-Oatly continued to control the reduced peloton. The breakaway came back together minus Dong and re-established a 40-second lead as they headed in for their last long lap. Bolard won the sprint on Lemon Hill, too, with Lawson distanced, and then Galler lost contact, too.

EF Education-Oatly swept past the breakaway at the base of the wall, pulling away another breakaway of five, with Kristen Faulkner and Van der Wolf (EF Education-Oatly), Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka and Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) followed by the last winner of the race in 2016, Megan Guarnier (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group).

They began the descent with ten seconds on a further-reduced chasing group of around 20 riders but faced three ascents of Lemon Hill after the flat run down Kelly Drive and 21.5km to go.

With two of the WorldTour teams represented, Human Powered Health were forced to do much of the chasing, and the breakaway was reeled in with roughly 10km to go.

There were several attacks on the short laps, with Aegis and Vini Fantini putting in short-lived digs. EF Education-Oatly and Canyon-SRAM were aggressive in the final kilometres, but the race came back together for the bunch sprint.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 2:34:55 2 Alexandra Volstad (Can) EF Education-Oatly Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Ella Sabo (USA) Virginia'S Blue Ridge Twenty28 Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Jamie Chapman Vini Fantini- Bepink 0:00:04 9 Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Megan Guarnier CCB p/b Levine Law Group Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Galen Bolard Competitive Edge Racing Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Gabrielle Fox Dynamiks Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) EF Education-Oatly Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Andrea Cyr HigherDOSE | Renova 0:00:08 16 Babette Van Der Wolf (Ned) EF Education-Oatly Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Lauren Stephens Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:00:09 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:00:20 19 Kira Payer CANYON//SRAM 0:00:28 20 Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:00:30 21 Skylar Schneider Fearless Femme p/b The Beasley 0:00:40 22 Alexis Magner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:01:57 23 Rebecca Lang Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Mia Aseltine Competitive Edge Racing Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Julie Lacourciere The Cyclery Racing Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Claire Abrey Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Kathryn Aman United Cycling Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Lauren Aggeler Dynamiks 0:02:04 29 Jente Koops (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:02:05 30 Phoebe Roche FTP - Fulfil The Potential - Racing 0:02:54 31 Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Marina Garau Roca (Spa) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Xds China Women Team Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Haixin Dong (Chn) Xds China Women Team Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Chloe Fraser Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Arielle Martin-Verhaaren AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Elisa Valtulini (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Molly Roberts United Cycling Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Liza Ray Kingdom Elite Racing Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Sonia Rossetti (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Dylan Baker The Cyclery Racing Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Aislin Hallahan Milton Revolution Racing Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Kaya Musgrave Competitive Edge Racing Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Taylor Tompkins Milton Revolution Racing Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Victoria Dupont Dynamiks Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Elizabeth Dixon HigherDOSE | Renova Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Nadiya Linde-Elmhirst Milton Revolution Racing Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Awen Roberts (GBr) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto Generation Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Ella Brenneman CCB p/b Levine Law Group Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Stephanie Halamek United Cycling Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Holly Breck Fearless Femme p/b The Beasley Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Hannah Yeakey KRT QRT Racing Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Katelyn Walcroft Competitive Edge Racing Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Virginia'S Blue Ridge Twenty28 Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Eva Gabelier Dynamiks Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Anna Boniface FTP - Fulfil The Potential - Racing Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Eleanor Winchell Milton Revolution Racing Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Nataliia Safroniuk Pato Bike BMC Team Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Jennifer Thornton-Brooks United Cycling Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Alaini Ritsch Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Shannon Koch Kingdom Elite Racing Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Ivanie Blondin AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Elizabeth Grier CCB p/b Levine Law Group Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Jenna Nestman AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Jorja Bond CCB p/b Levine Law Group Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Annie Scott The Cyclery Racing Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Madison Gallagher Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Emma Langley Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:02:58 70 Sierra Sims Team Winston Salem - Flow 0:03:01 71 Kimberly Stoveld AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing 0:03:04 72 Grace Nottingham FTP - Fulfil The Potential - Racing 0:03:08 73 Camille Desrochers Laflamme HigherDOSE | Renova Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Zhaoqi Feng (Chn) Xds China Women Team Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Jeidi Pradera Kingdom Elite Racing Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Sabrina Hayes CCB p/b Levine Law Group 0:03:16 77 Mairen Lawson Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:04:23 78 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Human Powered Health 0:04:31 79 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Florence Howden United Cycling 0:05:16 81 Emily Singleton AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing 0:05:39 82 Kara Lilly KRT QRT Racing Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Katelyn Krisky Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment 0:05:45 84 Farah-Dale Morris AUTOMATIC | ABUS Racing 0:06:52 85 Erica Wirski Fearless Femme p/b The Beasley Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Megan Sybeldon KRT QRT Racing Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Auke De Buysser (Bel) EF Education-Oatly 0:07:06 88 Skye Pellerin Dynamiks 0:08:08 89 Lauren Smith United Cycling Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Rachel Galler FTP - Fulfil The Potential - Racing Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Paola Andrea Muñoz Fearless Femme p/b The Beasley Row 90 - Cell 2 DNF Jessica Marcela Parra Pato Bike BMC Team Row 91 - Cell 2 DNF Yareli Acevedo Pato Bike BMC Team Row 92 - Cell 2 DNF Ashton Thomson Milton Revolution Racing Row 93 - Cell 2 DNF Ellexi Snover Dynamiks Row 94 - Cell 2 DNF Nadine Visser Team Winston Salem - Flow Row 95 - Cell 2 DNF Regina Doty HigherDOSE | Renova Row 96 - Cell 2 DNF Azyra Franklin KRT QRT Racing Row 97 - Cell 2 DNS Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Virginia'S Blue Ridge Twenty28 Row 98 - Cell 2 DNS Andrea Ramirez Pato Bike BMC Team Row 99 - Cell 2 DNS Gissel Adriana Borbón Pato Bike BMC Team Row 100 - Cell 2 DNS Kaitlyn Rauwerda The Cyclery Racing Row 101 - Cell 2