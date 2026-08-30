Philadelphia Cycling Classic Women: Chiara Consonni victorious in first edition since 2016

Race Results
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Italian outsprints Alexandra Volstad, Ella Sabo to win

Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Philadelphia Cycling Classic
Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Philadelphia Cycling Classic (Image credit: Marco Quezada/Philadelphia Cycling Classic)
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Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) scored an emphatic victory in the revived Philadelphia Cycling Classic, out-sprinting Alexandra Volstad (EF Education-Oatly) and Ella Sabo (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28).

The Italian narrowly edged out the young Canadian with a bike throw after a crash disrupted the final kilometre of the 101.9km race.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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