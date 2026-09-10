Solène Muller was a surprise winner of the opening stage of the four-day Faun Tour Femmes on Thursday, the St Michel-Preference Homes-Auber93 rider took her first professional win.

Part of a huge breakaway which had escaped early in the race, the French woman attacked the group on the final uphill drag to the line, around 1,500m from the line, drawing a group of five clear.

With 175 metres to go and the peloton closing them down, she opened her sprint and beat Ninke Vinke (SD Worx-Protime) into second place, with Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) third.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Formerly known as the Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche, the race contracted from one week to just four days for this year. Though the event is only a third-tier 2.1 race, six WorldTour teams were on the start line, and many of them were represented up the road, limiting the chase.

Early in Thursday’s 115.7km opening stage between Guilherand Granges and Boffres, a huge breakaway of 20 riders or more got away.

However, with the lead well over three minutes with 50km to go, and despite having local rider Léa Curinier in that breakaway, the FDJ United-SUEZ team began to ride.

The French squad steadily brought the deficit down, and when they were within 1:35 with 20km to go it seemed it was advantage peloton. However, despite a lack of commitment in the front group, the gap settled on the day’s final climb.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the final uphill three kilometres to the line, riders in the leading group began attacking each other, lifting the pace and ensuring they could fight for the win.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 3:08:27 2 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Anna Henderson (GBr) Lidl-Trek Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:00:07 9 Petra Zsankó (Hun) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 9 - Cell 2

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.