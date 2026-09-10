Faun Tour Femmes: Solène Muller steals a surprise first professional win from under the WorldTour teams’ noses

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Nienke Vinke takes second with Anna Henderson third in the four-stage race

Solene Muller (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93) wins stage 1 of the 2026 Faun Tour Femmes
Solene Muller (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93) wins stage 1 of the 2026 Faun Tour Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Solène Muller was a surprise winner of the opening stage of the four-day Faun Tour Femmes on Thursday, the St Michel-Preference Homes-Auber93 rider took her first professional win.

Part of a huge breakaway which had escaped early in the race, the French woman attacked the group on the final uphill drag to the line, around 1,500m from the line, drawing a group of five clear.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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