'I've seen places I never thought I'd go, let alone on a bike' – A year on from the Tour de Langkawi win that sparked British rider Zeb Kyffin's Terengganu twist

It was a year ago on stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi that Zeb Kyffin roared towards the finish line of Le Tour de Langkawi with local hero Aiman Rosli (Terengganu) and in that winning dash secured not just a victory, but also another contract and another year of pursuing a career in cycling.

Before that win the then Unibet Rockets rider hadn't known what was next for the 2026 season, but it turned out that Malaysia provided the answer not just as a venue to throw him into the winner's spotlight so he could secure that much sought contract, but it was also the location that would provide the British rider with his new team.

"I took my chance when I got it, and I managed my only pro win and looking back on it how special that is so few people actually managed to win a professional bike race," Kyffin told Cyclingnews while once again racing at Le Tour de Langkawi in 2026. "I opened my phone when I finished the stage and the manager of this team was like 'well if you wanted the contract we spoke about, here it is' and that was that."

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This team the he referred to was Terengganu, which, in a curious twist on that key day in Kyffin's career, meant the rider he beat to victory would soon be his teammate at Malaysia's top ranked team, which currently sits fourth in the Asia Tour rankings.

"I was back in Malaysia in January for the team media week and team launch, and I think only then I realised how big of a setup and how professional of a team it is, and they have that 15-year kind of like history legacy in Asia Tour," said Kyffin.

"I've been racing full gas since January. I went to India for like the inaugural Pune tour. We went to AlUula Tour after that the Tour of Taiwan, Tour of Hainan, Qinghai, Himalayas. I've seen places I never thought I'd go, let alone on a bike. So it's been quite the year, really."

Beyond the experience of racing across a wide variety of previously unknown terrain, there have been top tens and podiums on the results list to show for it, including second overall at the Tour of Shanghai in June among what has been a jam-packed schedule.

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What the 28-year-old didn't get, however, was much of a chance to sneak off the front unnoticed again as he settled into the new dynamic after two seasons with the Unibet Rockets and five seasons racing with UK-based continental teams. "I kind of got the hang of how it works, and I think it's nice to be on, I guess a smaller team, but also a home team. So we race a lot against the same pros for the whole year," said Kyffin when Cyclingnews spoke with him before stage 4.

"But then I guess I've also got a bit of a reputation for being the guy who tries to send the long one, and people caught on pretty quickly. So I haven't been able to fly under the radar as much as I probably wanted to.

"Like even yesterday, one of the Tudor guys was like, "Save your legs. We'll go together on stage six', and I'm like, 'Oh, for goodness' sake, why does everyone know what I'm going to do?' So I guess it's nice in a way, that you're recognised for what you're capable of. It also ruins the plan a bit."

Racing in Asia for a Brit has had its challenges with around 70 race days – his season was also extended by the call-up to race Langkawi as it wasn't initially on his schedule – particularly when it includes a long trip to and from home in Britain plus a change of climates and timezones.

"I made the most of what I decided to do and I wouldn't trade having seen 15 new countries, or whatever it's been for another year of racing on a club team in Europe or something. It's been exciting."

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.