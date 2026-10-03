'I've seen places I never thought I'd go, let alone on a bike' – A year on from the Tour de Langkawi win that sparked British rider Zeb Kyffin's Terengganu twist

News
By
Published

'I wouldn't trade having seen 15 new countries, or whatever it's been for another year of racing on a club team in Europe or something. It's been exciting,' says Terengganu rider

Zeb Kyffin (Terengganu Cycling Team) during the 2026 AlUla Tour in Hegra, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
It's been a long but rewarding year for Zeb Kyffin (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a year ago on stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi that Zeb Kyffin roared towards the finish line of Le Tour de Langkawi with local hero Aiman Rosli (Terengganu) and in that winning dash secured not just a victory, but also another contract and another year of pursuing a career in cycling.

Before that win the then Unibet Rockets rider hadn't known what was next for the 2026 season, but it turned out that Malaysia provided the answer not just as a venue to throw him into the winner's spotlight so he could secure that much sought contract, but it was also the location that would provide the British rider with his new team.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.