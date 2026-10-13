Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig hoping to 'find myself again' with switch to Uno-X Mobility after 'difficult' spell at Canyon-SRAM

News
By
Published

Danish rider says 'it feels like coming home to my Scandinavian roots'

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark rode two seasons for Canyon-SRAM
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark rode two seasons for Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tour de France Femmes stage winner and veteran of 15 Grand Tours, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig takes her climbing talents to Uno-X Mobility for the next two seasons. The 31-year-old punchy rider competed the last two seasons with Canyon-SRAM, though was not able to reproduce the success across her first five years on the Women's WorldTour with the FDJ programme.

Uttrup Ludwig won stage 3 at the 2022 Tour de France Femmes and also delivered the GC title at the Tour of Scandinavia that year. A year later she secured a bronze medal for Denmark in the road race at the World Championships in Glasgow.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.