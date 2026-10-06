Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames: Linda Riedmann beats Charlotte Kool in uphill sprint finish

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Nicole Steigenga rounds out podium in Binche

CHIMAY, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 06: Linda Riedmann of Germany and Team Lotto Intermarche Ladies celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of (L-R) Nicole Steigenga of Netherlands and Team AG Insurance - Soudal Team and Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech during the 6th Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames 2026 a 125km one day race from Chimay to Binche on October 06, 2026 in Chimay, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Linda Riedmann celebrates victory in a sprint finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Linda Riedmann (Lotto-Intermarché) scored victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, securing her first-ever victory in a race at .1 level or above.

The 23-year-old won the German Championships last year and this season took victory at .2 races, the Volta a Portugal Feminina and Muurclassic Geraardsbergen, but this is the biggest triumph of her five-year racing career.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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