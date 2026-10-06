Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames: Linda Riedmann beats Charlotte Kool in uphill sprint finish

Linda Riedmann (Lotto-Intermarché) scored victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, securing her first-ever victory in a race at .1 level or above.

The 23-year-old won the German Championships last year and this season took victory at .2 races, the Volta a Portugal Feminina and Muurclassic Geraardsbergen, but this is the biggest triumph of her five-year racing career.

Riedmann beat established sprinter Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) to the finish line in the uphill sprint, while Nicole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal) rounded out the podium in third place.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

More to come...

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 3:11:53 2 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Loes Sels (Bel) Cyclingteam Belco / Van Eyck Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Meis Poland (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Manon De Boer (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team Row 9 - Cell 2

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.