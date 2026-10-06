Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames: Linda Riedmann beats Charlotte Kool in uphill sprint finish
Nicole Steigenga rounds out podium in Binche
Linda Riedmann (Lotto-Intermarché) scored victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, securing her first-ever victory in a race at .1 level or above.
The 23-year-old won the German Championships last year and this season took victory at .2 races, the Volta a Portugal Feminina and Muurclassic Geraardsbergen, but this is the biggest triumph of her five-year racing career.
Riedmann beat established sprinter Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) to the finish line in the uphill sprint, while Nicole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal) rounded out the podium in third place.
More to come...
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
3:11:53
|
2
|
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Loes Sels (Bel) Cyclingteam Belco / Van Eyck
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Meis Poland (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Manon De Boer (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 9 - Cell 2
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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