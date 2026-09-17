'I really believed I could have been a really vital asset' – Riley Sheehan still ruing World Championships snub but ready to end season on a high

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NSN rider missed out on US team selection for road race in Montréal

Riley Sheehan at Tro Bro Leon 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

NSN's Riley Sheehan has underlined and explained his disappointment at missing out on a spot in the US team for the upcoming World Championships, saying that he "could have been a really vital asset" to the eight-man team selected for the road race in Montréal.

In a since-deleted post on X after the selection was announced, Sheehan questioned the selectors' decision, saying "Let's not select the guys who've been winning races…". The 26-year-old has taken two pro wins in 2026, most recently in August's Czech Tour, whilst many of the eight-rider roster for Worlds are yet to take a victory this season.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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