'I really believed I could have been a really vital asset' – Riley Sheehan still ruing World Championships snub but ready to end season on a high

NSN's Riley Sheehan has underlined and explained his disappointment at missing out on a spot in the US team for the upcoming World Championships, saying that he "could have been a really vital asset" to the eight-man team selected for the road race in Montréal.

In a since-deleted post on X after the selection was announced, Sheehan questioned the selectors' decision, saying "Let's not select the guys who've been winning races…". The 26-year-old has taken two pro wins in 2026, most recently in August's Czech Tour, whilst many of the eight-rider roster for Worlds are yet to take a victory this season.

With the initial shock and frustration worn off, Sheehan reflected on missing out on a spot to ride for his national team, speaking to Cyclingnews over the weekend.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"I was really disappointed, because I really wanted to go, I think everyone wanted to go," he said, with the Worlds in Montréal something of a home championships for all of the North Americans, even those from over the border in the US.

"But I really believed I could have been a really vital asset to the team, and I had a great year. But I just saw the selection and like a few other guys who didn't get selected, I was a bit confused, but they made the decision and that's out of my control."

Without Sheehan, Team USA will still field a very strong squad for the Worlds in Montreal, selecting Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty, Neilson Powless, Sean Quinn, Artem Shmidt, Quinn Simmons, Kevin Vermaerke, and Larry Warbasse.

It's a team that Vermaerke said "gives the US probably our best shot at a win since Lance won in '93", and Sheehan, who could still be called up to race if a rider has to pull out, is still very much backing his compatriots.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I hope the best for them, I really do. I'm still a reserve for it, and if I need to be put in, I'm fully ready to support the leaders there. But I think no matter what, we have a really good team, and that's maybe what makes it controversial, because more than just the eight riders we have [to select] could really perform there."

Indeed, getting into the US team for the World Championships seems harder than ever, such is the pedigree in the current crop of men's pros, which whilst disappointing for Sheehan, is a positive for the growth of road racing in the States.

"I think so [it's getting harder to make the team], which is maybe a good problem, especially with the Olympics coming up, everyone wants to make the national team for the other races just to prove they can be good for the Olympic team. We'll see how that develops and everything," he said.

"It's pretty awesome how it's grown in the US with all the young guys, young to old, the whole age range for professionals here is incredible."

Worlds aside, Sheehan is heading into the last portion of 2026 with good feelings about what he has achieved this year, finding the consistency to back up his break-out win, when he took victory in Paris-Tours in 2023 whilst still only a stagiaire.

"It's been really good. I think the whole year almost, minus the Classics, I've really found myself. Third year pro, figuring things out, and seeing how the body works. I've had a great support this year, and just been honing in my skills I'd say," he said.

"It's just been a lot of consistency and learning from mistakes and just following my gut, really trusting the gut. And really just going full gas."

Having shown his potential very early with that Paris-Tours win, attention and perhaps pressure has been on Sheehan for a long time, but for him, it's only acted as a fuel and confidence-boost for the rest of his career.

"I can always look back and remind myself that before I was even pro, I could win a pro race, and just coming from criteriums that year to winning a professional race was a huge thing, so I always have that in my back pocket and the back of my mind," he said.

A new chapter for 2027

Whilst it might not have secured a Worlds spot, Sheehan's strong year has earnt him a contract with a new WorldTour team for 2027, transferring to one of the most established teams in the peloton to continue his development.

"I'm really hoping to just continue this upward trend," he said of his hopes for this next chapter.

"I think I've found my way a lot this year, so I think a new step with some growth is what I need. It'll be exciting I think to just keep progressing and face myself with some new challenges. I think having that fresh mindset will be good."

First, though, are a few more chances to close out his three-and-a-half-year tenure with NSN on a high, with a busy schedule planned for the autumn. He finished 25th and 14th in the GPs de Québec and Montréal over the weekend, and now heads back to Europe to finish the season.

"I'll be going straight to Belgium for Grand Prix Wallonnie, and then Flandrien 0.0, and then probably CRO Race – unless I get the last minute call-up for Worlds – so a little bit of a world travelling situation here, but I'm excited to race nonetheless."