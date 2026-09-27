'Yes, put me in' - Riley Sheehan gets his call to compete for USA at Road Worlds hours after finishing GP Montreal and flying to Paris

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Colorado rider has the most wins this season of all eight riders on elite men's squad

Riley Sheehan of Team NSN celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey as overall leader after stage 1 of the Czech Tour 2026
Riley Sheehan of Team NSN celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey as overall leader after stage 1 of the Czech Tour 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley Sheehan has raced bikes for 11 years and has never had a direct pathway to the top level of road cycling, nor has he been reserved with his opinions. Some call it drive and dedication, but he calls it just "stubbornness".

"Anything can happen in cycling," he told Cyclingnews from his hotel in Montreal one day before he takes the start for Team USA in the elite men's road race at the Road World Championships.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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