Riley Sheehan hits out at selectors after missing USA Road Worlds selection

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26-year-old rider missed selection for the eight-man squad despite scoring wins at the Circuit de Wallonie and Czech Tour

Riley Sheehan celebrates victory on stage 1 of the 2026 Czech Tour
Riley Sheehan won't be racing the Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

NSN rider Riley Sheehan has taken to social media to apparently complain about missing out on selection for the USA's team at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada.

Sheehan didn't make the eight-man team for the 273km elite men's race. Instead, selectors picked Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty, Neilson Powless, Sean Quinn, Artem Shmidt, Quinn Simmons, Kevin Vermaerke, and Larry Warbasse.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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