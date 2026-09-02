Riley Sheehan hits out at selectors after missing USA Road Worlds selection

NSN rider Riley Sheehan has taken to social media to apparently complain about missing out on selection for the USA's team at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada.

Sheehan didn't make the eight-man team for the 273km elite men's race. Instead, selectors picked Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty, Neilson Powless, Sean Quinn, Artem Shmidt, Quinn Simmons, Kevin Vermaerke, and Larry Warbasse.

"Let's not select the guys who've been winning races…" Sheehan wrote in a post on Twitter.

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Former Paris-Tours champion Sheehan, 26, has taken two wins this season, triumphing at the Circuit de Wallonie and stage 1 of the recent Czech Tour. He also finished runner-up at June's Tour de Wallonie.

Of the eight riders selected, five of them have yet to win a race in 2026, including Jorgenson and McNulty.

Powless, Shmidt, and Simmons have taken five wins between them this season, including US road and time trial titles, the Classique Dunkerque, and stages of the Tour of Austria and the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Sheehan has raced the elite Road Worlds once before, registering a DNF in Zurich, Switzerland, two years ago.

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USA Cycling's selection process isn't publicised, but Sheehan is one of the USA's top-performing racers to have missed the squad this year. He's currently the nation's sixth-highest rider in the UCI rankings with 695 points.

Above him, Matthew Riccitello and Sepp Kuss were also not selected, though both are in the midst of racing the Tour-Vuelta double.

The USA men's team will head to Canada looking to improve on recent results at the Road Worlds, with standouts over the past three years being 11th by Powless in 2023 and ninth by Simmons in 2024.