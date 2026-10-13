Filippo Ganna makes early exit from Netcompany-Ineos to move to Lidl-Trek

After eight seasons with Netcompany Ineos, Filippo Ganna will depart the British team a year early and join Lidl-Trek in 2027, the German WorldTour squad announced on Tuesday.

Ganna was due to stay with Ineos until the end of next season, so would have required the three parties involved to agree to the early termination.

See also Transfer Guide: Tracking every move ahead of 2027

He joins Lidl-Trek on a three-year deal and brings their roster for next season near to completion at 29 riders, after the early departure of Giulio Ciccone freed up space for more new arrivals.

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A two-time time trial world champion, Ganna bolsters the team as a 10-time Grand Tour stage winner and a genuine threat for the Classics, where he will join up with the likes of Mads Pedersen in the spring.

"I am really looking forward to next year with such a big team like Lidl-Trek. I am super proud to join and I really can't wait for the first training camp and to start the season in the best way possible," said Ganna.

"After eight years with my current team, opening a new chapter is super nice and I feel great motivation for the season. I have big goals I hope to achieve with Lidl-Trek, particularly in the Classics – with the team we will have, nothing is out of reach.

"Of course, the Grand Tours remain an important objective, and I look forward to supporting the team whilst taking my own chances."

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'We believe Filippo still has a lot to achieve in his career'

Ganna is the eighth confirmed new arrival for 2027 at Lidl-Trek, after Felix Gall, Gregor Mühlberger, Jordi Meeus, Georg Zimmermann, Jordan Jegat, Igor Arrieta, and Héctor Álvarez.

What most excited the recently appointed new CEO, Andy Schleck, is the Italian's versatility, able to operate as a leader and domestique for the team across a wide range of races. He'll play a vital role in the team as he heads towards the latter years of his already successful career at 30 years old.

"Filippo is an exceptional talent and a rider who has consistently proven himself at the very highest level of our sport. His achievements speak for themselves, but what really excites us is the range of opportunities he brings to the team," said Schleck.

"From time trials and the Classics to Grand Tours, there are very few riders in the peloton with his combination of power, experience and versatility.

"We believe Filippo still has a lot to achieve in his career, and we want to give him the environment and support to continue pushing his limits. He is a rider who can win some of the biggest races in the world, but also make a huge difference to the success of his teammates. We have a clear plan for the future, and Filippo is a key part of turning that plan into a reality. We’re really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

The Italian connection

Ganna's departure from Ineos marks the end of an era for the Italian, who found his best successes after joining from UAE Team Emirates in 2019. Riding in the team's colours and on Pinarello bikes, Ganna won all of his Grand Tour stages, two world titles, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and broke the UCI Hour Record with the team's support, alongside maintaining his career on the track as an Olympic Gold medallist and seven-time world champion.

He'll join up with two of his long-term Italian track compatriots while at Lidl-Trek in the coming seasons, Jonathan Milan and Simone Consonni, and his arrival into that lead-out train could prove a deadly partnership at the Giro d'Italia and other races.

"I know Simo and Jonny from riding together on the track. With Simo, it’s nice to be back together in the same team after many years," said Ganna, also pointing out his excitement to work with Pedersen.

"With Jonny, it will be great to work with him as he is a super nice guy. I also train with Matteo [Sobrero]; he really motivates me when the days are really tough.

"Mads is number one for the team and I hope to be a good shoulder for him and also the other way round, I know he will be a good supporter for me."