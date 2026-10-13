Filippo Ganna makes early exit from Netcompany-Ineos to move to Lidl-Trek

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'Opening a new chapter is super nice and I feel great motivation' says Italian, who joins German team on a three-year contract

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, FRANCE - JULY 16: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team reacts after the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 12 a 179.1km stage from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone / #UCIWT / on July 16, 2026 in Chalon-sur-Saone, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After eight seasons with Netcompany Ineos, Filippo Ganna will depart the British team a year early and join Lidl-Trek in 2027, the German WorldTour squad announced on Tuesday.

Ganna was due to stay with Ineos until the end of next season, so would have required the three parties involved to agree to the early termination.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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