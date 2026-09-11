'I would love to do my first Grand Tour' - US talent Artem Shmidt trades Netcompany Ineos for NSN Cycling

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Three-time USPro time trial champion agrees to three-year contract for Swiss-based squad

Artem Shmidt (Netcompany Ineos) participates at the 4 Jours de Dunkerquein 2026
Artem Shmidt (Netcompany Ineos) participates at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two full seasons with Netcompany Ineos, three-time USPro time trial national champion Artem Shmidt makes a move to NSN Cycling in 2027. The 22-year-old rising talent will feature in the Classics and stage racing for his new outfit on a three-year commitment.

The New York native displayed versatility this year with his first professional win at Classique Dunkerque, ninth overall in the 4 Jours de Dunkerque and a top-10 finish on a hilly final stage at the Tour of Britain Men.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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