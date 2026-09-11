After two full seasons with Netcompany Ineos, three-time USPro time trial national champion Artem Shmidt makes a move to NSN Cycling in 2027. The 22-year-old rising talent will feature in the Classics and stage racing for his new outfit on a three-year commitment.

The New York native displayed versatility this year with his first professional win at Classique Dunkerque, ninth overall in the 4 Jours de Dunkerque and a top-10 finish on a hilly final stage at the Tour of Britain Men.

His victory at the 1.Pro race in France on a rainy May edition saw him make an aggressive solo move to disrupt an expected battle of sprinters. His power, combined with tactical acumen, cast a sharp light on his growing versatility.

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“Artem Shmidt is one of the most exciting talents to come out of the US in recent years, and we believe he represents a rider profile we don’t currently have in the team,” said Kjell Carlstrom, NSN's general manager, in a press release Friday.

“Artem already has some very clear qualities, particularly in the time trial, but what excites us is how much more he can develop over the next three seasons. He only has two seasons in the WorldTour to his name, and already he has shown great potential, so a big objective for us is to continue facilitating that development and see just how far he can go in one-day and stage races."

Shmidt has developed from his junior years with LUX Cycling and Hot Tubes Development for two years on the Continental level with Hagens Berman Jayco. He was always comfortable and strong on a time trial bike, winning his first USPro title in the men's U23 ITT in 2024, then sweeping the elite title the next two years.

A move to NSN is now an opportunity for Shmidt to develop for stage racing, his goal to earn a spot for a Grand Tour appearance, which would be his first.

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“In terms of my development in road racing, I believe NSN is the perfect team for me to develop an aggressive and opportunistic racing style and really sharpen those characteristics I have shown as a rider. My big objectives will naturally be the time trials and Spring Classics, but I would love to do my first Grand Tour," Shmidt said in the NSN announcement about his new contract.

"There were many things that stood out to me about NSN Cycling Team. The professionalism and the way the team came across in our meetings were important, but what really made an impact was the culture. The English-speaking environment and the atmosphere in the team were big factors for me, and the racing style is more my type of beat.

"Being up the road, attacking, and on that front foot is the mentality that we share.”

Shmidt will compete at Grands Prix Cyclistes Québec et Montréal for Netcompany Ineos and follow the Canadian doubleheader by representing Team USA at UCI Road World Championships in Montréal, riding in the elite men's time trial and road race.

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