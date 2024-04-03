My name is Luka: Slovenian Mezgec on his 140km breakaway with Tadej Pogacar, Grand Tour doubles and leading out Caleb

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Taking on Tadej and positioning sprinters from the long-serving lead-out man

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, FRANCE - JULY 16: Luka Mezgec from Slovenia of Team Jayco Alula rides during stage fifteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179km stage from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc on July 16, 2023 in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, France. (Photo by Joan Cros Garcia - Corbis/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strange but true: for all he remains one of cycling's top lead-out men – something from which fast finishers of the calibre of Caleb Ewan, Dylan Groenewegen, Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb have all benefited to date – one of Luka Mezgec's most memorable days of his career so far was not in a bunch sprint, but when he was in a 'peloton' of just two riders: himself and Tadej Pogačar.

This happened in last year’s Slovenian National Championships, when Mezgec and Pogačar spent nearly four hours fending off the pack in a two-up breakaway. And if the duo's final positions on the podium were all but set in stone from the moment Pogačar bridged across to Mezgec in the opening moments of the race, Mezgec tells Cyclingnews that the experience of a day off the front with the number one-ranked rider in the world on their home roads still made it all worthwhile.

