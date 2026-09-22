Newly-crowned world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden exits Lidl-Trek for Fenix-Premier Tech

News
By
Published

'This is the perfect environment for me to take the next step in my career' says Australian

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden smiles and signs a jersey after winning the under-23 women&#039;s time trial at the Road World Championships 2026
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Newly-crowned under-23 time trial world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden will swap Lidl-Trek for Fenix-Premier Tech in 2027, her new team announced the morning after she took gold in Montreal.

Wilson-Haffenden stormed to her third rainbow jersey on Monday afternoon, adding the U23 TT title to the junior TT title she took in 2023, and the mixed relay victory she was a part of in 2025.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.