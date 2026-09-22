Newly-crowned world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden exits Lidl-Trek for Fenix-Premier Tech

Newly-crowned under-23 time trial world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden will swap Lidl-Trek for Fenix-Premier Tech in 2027, her new team announced the morning after she took gold in Montreal.

Wilson-Haffenden stormed to her third rainbow jersey on Monday afternoon, adding the U23 TT title to the junior TT title she took in 2023, and the mixed relay victory she was a part of in 2025.

That original world title back in 2023 earned her a contract with Lidl-Trek straight out of the junior ranks, but after three years with the German team, she is headed for pastures new in 2027 and 2028.

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"I’m beyond excited to be joining Fenix-Premier Tech for the next two seasons," the 21-year-old said in a press release.

"I have a lot of respect for the team’s racing style, and I believe that, with their support, this is the perfect environment for me to take the next step in my career. I can’t wait to get started and see what we can achieve together in 2027."

The Australian's World Championships win on Monday was only her second of 2026, coming after she took the national title in Perth back in January.

Wilson-Haffenden has come into her own in this last year, clearly catching the attention of Fenix-Premier Tech, but the start of her professional career with Lidl-Trek was something of a rollercoaster, experiencing a baptism of fire in 2024 and several difficult races before beginning to find her rhythm.

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She's been a more consistent feature in big races this year, making her Grand Tour debut in the Vuelta Femenina, and then scoring third overall at the Baloise Ladies Tour, in large part thanks to her efforts against the clock.

After her victory on Monday, she confirmed she has big goals for the next chapter of her career: "I definitely have my eyes on more in the future. I'm a hungry person, and I will say the elite title is something that I do dream of."

Wilson-Haffenden marks Fenix-Premier Tech's first major signing for 2027, only the second addition to the squad after moving Puck Langenbarg up from their development team, though more moves are expected to be coming.