‘I’ve lived everything I was meant to experience’ - Guillaume Boivin announces his retirement after spending day in break at UCI Road World Championships

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Three-time Canadian national champion ends 17-year pro career by high-fiving fans

Guillaume Boivin (Canada) high-fives fans at the end of his 140km break in the elite men&#039;s road race at the UCI Road World Championships.
Guillaume Boivin (Canada) high-fives fans at the end of his 140km break (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 17-year career as a professional, a serene Guillaume Boivin bowed out on his own terms, announcing his retirement after spending more than 140 kilometres in the breakaway on home roads in the elite men’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal.

“That was definitely the last time you’ll see me racing through the streets of Montréal before retiring at the end of the season. As for the rest, it depends a bit on the last two or three weeks. It was a process getting here,” Boivin told media, including Cyclingnews, in the mixed zone on Sunday.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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