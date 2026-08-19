Bob Jungels calls time on 15-year professional cycling career to take on new business venture

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'I am very excited about what lies ahead' says Netcompany Ineos rider

Bob Jungels riding during the Clásica San Sebastián 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob Jungels is set to walk away from the peloton at the end of the 2026 season, concluding a 15-year career as a professional cyclist that has seen him accumulate a results tally ranging from Grand Tour stage victories and overall top 10 placings to Classics wins.

The 33-year-old started out with Radioshack, and was also there as it morphed into Trek, before spending five years with QuickStep and then moving through a series of two season stints with AG2R Citroën, Bora-Hansgrohe and then finishing off at Netcompany Ineos.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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