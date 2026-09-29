Jordi Meeus to leave Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for a 'different role' at Lidl-Trek

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Belgian sprinter and Classics rider inks deal until end of 2028

2023 Tour de France: Jordi Meeus celebrates victory on the final stage
2023 Tour de France: Jordi Meeus celebrates victory on the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordi Meeus, the winner of the Champs-Élysées stage in the Tour de France back in 2023 has signed a two-year deal with Lidl-Trek.

The Belgian fastman, currently with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, is set to race alongside Italian sprint star Jonathan Milan from next January.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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