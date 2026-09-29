Jordi Meeus, the winner of the Champs-Élysées stage in the Tour de France back in 2023 has signed a two-year deal with Lidl-Trek.

The Belgian fastman, currently with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, is set to race alongside Italian sprint star Jonathan Milan from next January.

Meeus, 28, is best-known for capturing the most prestigious sprint stage of the Tour de France three years ago ahead of no less a rival than Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets). Amongst his 19 wins to date are the inaugural edition of the Copenhagen Sprint in 2025, and stages in the Tour de Suisse and Tour de Wallonie. His latest victory of four this season to date was in the Brussels Cycling Classic.

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Meeus signing for Lidl-Trek comes hard on the heels of the announcement by the squad's German sprinter Max Walscheid that he will be retiring at the end of the year.

"I have always looked up to this team, especially as a child," Meeus said in a press release issued by Lidl-Trek, a team he's joining after six years at WorldTour level with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

"They always had big names in their ranks. Like the Schleck brothers, [Fabian] Cancellara, and [double Tour of Flanders winner] Stijn Devolder. I am therefore really looking forward to joining the team and changing surroundings."

Meeus said he would not have the same role as in Red Bull, given he'll also be working as a leadout man for Lidl's current top sprinter, Jonathan Milan.

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"It is my ambition to win many races with this team. I will try to support Johnny as best I can in sprints, but I also have my own ambitions in the Classics and other races," Meeus said.

"I look forward to fulfilling a slightly different role than I am used to, but I can't wait to become part of a sprint train and grow as a rider."

Meeus final races with Red Bull are set to be the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in Germany this weekend, Binche-Chiimay-Binche on October 6 and finally the Tour de Guangxi (October 13-18).