2027 transfer drama heats up as Grand Tour champion Primoz Roglič reportedly eyes switch to Lotto-Intermarché for next season

News
By
Published

HLN suggests Slovenian veteran could move to WorldTour squad for final part of career

Primoz Roglič at the Tour de Suisse in 2026, a race he reportedly wants to win in 2027
Primoz Roglič at the Tour de Suisse in 2026, a race he reportedly wants to win in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well-placed Belgian media have suggested that Grand Tour veteran champion Primoz Roglič may be quitting Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe to head to Lotto-Intermarché for 2027.

The 36-year-old has endured a torrid second half of the season so far, with a training crash impeding his build-up for the Vuelta a España, his big target for 2027, and his exit from the German team, which he joined in 2024 in a shock move from Visma-Lease a Bike, is already viewed as a virtual certainty.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.