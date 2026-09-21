Lidl-Trek further strengthen 2027 roster with Giro d'Italia stage winner from UAE Team Emirates-XRG

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23-year-old Igor Arrieta becomes German team's sixth signing for the new season

Igor Arrieta celebrates victory on stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia ahead of Afonso Eulálio
Igor Arrieta has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 season, including this Giro d'Italia breakaway stage victory in Potenza (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek have announced the signing of Spanish climber Igor Arrieta on a three-year deal from UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The 23-year-old has spent the past three seasons at UAE after coming up through the Lizarte youth setup and turning pro with Kern Pharma. He's enjoyed a breakthrough season this year with a Giro d'Italia stage victory and a third place at the AlUla Tour among his standout results.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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