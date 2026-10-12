Giulio Ciccone joins forces with Tom Pidcock at Pinarello-Q36.5 in 2027 after early exit from Lidl-Trek

Italy's Giulio Ciccone has signed for Pinarello-Q36.5 for 2027 on a three-year deal after engineering an early exit from his long-term team, Lidl-Trek.

The news of Ciccone's departure from the German team was confirmed on Friday, on the eve of Il Lombardia, but his new destination was not revealed at the time.

However, as heavily expected after reports from journalist Daniel Benson, that new team was confirmed on Monday morning with Ciccone the latest rider to head to Pinarello-Q36.5.

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"After eight years with the same team, this is a big decision, but one I genuinely wanted to make. I feel I still have a lot to give, and I needed a new challenge, fresh motivation and an environment where I could feel at home," said Ciccone in a press release.

"From our very first meeting, I felt something different. It wasn't just about numbers, results or technical discussions. I felt real trust and appreciation, and that the people behind this project genuinely wanted me here. For me, the human side of a team comes first. I race with my heart, and the people around me are what give me energy.

"Being Italian, the connection with Pinarello and Q36.5 also means a lot. I'm also really looking forward to racing alongside Tom Pidcock. I've always admired him, not only because of his talent, but because he's a rider who thinks differently and isn't afraid to do things his own way. I hope we can bring something extra to each other and build something special together."

The 31-year-old is Pinarello's 11th new signing for 2027, with the Swiss ProTeam highly active on the transfer market this season, building a roster to support their goals of stepping up to the WorldTour and delivering success for their leaders, including Tom Pidcock.

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Other signings for 2027 include Mauro Schmid, AJ August and Ethan Hayter.

Ciccone finished on the podium at Il Lombardia on Saturday, one of only two riders able to briefly follow eventual winner Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) – the other being his future teammate Tom Pidcock.

Despite taking a step down to ProTeam level by moving to Pinarello-Q36.5, Ciccone can still expect Grand Tour opportunities going ahead. He is a three-time Giro d'Italia stage winner and has won the King of the Mountains jersey twice in Italy, and once at the Tour de France.

His reasons for departing Lidl-Trek before the expiry of his 2029 contract are not clear, with the team's two-sentence statement confirming the news offering little additional insight into the mechanics of the decision.

But in Pinarello's announcement of his arrival, the Italian stressed how "this is a change I truly believe in," and that he still has "the same passion, the same hunger and the same desire to give everything on the bike" as he heads into this new chapter.

"Giulio is a rider who brings something you cannot manufacture: character, instinct and a genuine passion for racing. He has spent years proving himself against the very best, and what excites me is that he still has the hunger to push further," said Team Principal Doug Ryder.

"What really matters to us is why he chose this team. He recognised the people, the ambition and the environment we are building. That's important because our team philosophy is not simply about giving riders the best equipment. It's about bringing the right people together, creating trust and giving them everything they need to perform at their highest level.

"With Giulio, we gain a proven winner, an experienced leader and someone who can make a real difference when races become selective.

"We're building a team where experience, talent and innovation work together. Giulio is an important part of that future, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."