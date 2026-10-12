Giulio Ciccone joins forces with Tom Pidcock at Pinarello-Q36.5 in 2027 after early exit from Lidl-Trek

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Italian rider confirmed as new signing at Swiss team on three-year deal

Giulio Ciccone at the teams presentation for Il Lombardia 2026
Ciccone closed out his time with Lidl-Trek at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy's Giulio Ciccone has signed for Pinarello-Q36.5 for 2027 on a three-year deal after engineering an early exit from his long-term team, Lidl-Trek.

The news of Ciccone's departure from the German team was confirmed on Friday, on the eve of Il Lombardia, but his new destination was not revealed at the time.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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