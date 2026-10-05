Lidl-Trek and Gaia Realini agree to end contract a year early

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Italian climber described time together as 'four precious years that have contributed so much to my personal growth and brought so many great emotions'

Gaia Realini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the 13th Giro dell&#039;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2026 a 111.3km one day race from Ferrara to Bologna on October 03, 2026 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One season before her current contract was due to expire at the end of 2027, Lidl-Trek and Italian rider Gaia Realini have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of 2026, the German team announced on Monday.

"After four years together - four precious years that have contributed so much to my personal growth and brought so many great emotions - we have decided that the time has come to go our separate ways," said Realini in the announcement.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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