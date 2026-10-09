Lidl-Trek announce early departure of Giulio Ciccone on eve of final race together at Il Lombardia

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Italian rider and German team reach mutual agreement to part ways despite having had a contract until 2029

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 13: Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 15th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2026 a 214.4km one day race from Montreal to Montreal / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone will depart Lidl-Trek at the end of the 2026 season, having reached a mutual agreement with the German WorldTour team to part ways before the expiration of his contract, which was due to run until 2029.

It means the Italian will ride his final race for them this Saturday at Il Lombardia, where he will lead the team alongside Quinn Simmons and Juan Ayuso, ending his time after joining from Bardiani in 2019 and managing 10 victories.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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