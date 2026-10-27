More Chinese brands in the pro peloton for 2027 as TotalEnergies swaps Cube for Pardus

Team TotalEnergies has announced a new bike sponsor today in the form of the Chinese brand Pardus.

The two parties have announced a three-year partnership which will run from 2027 through to 2029.

In an Instagram announcement, they spoke of a 'strategic partnership based on technological innovation.'

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TotalEnergies raced on Enve bikes from 2024 to 2025, and has competed on Cube bikes this year.

This is the second bike sponsor announcement in recent weeks after Specialized and Soudal-Quick-Step parted ways after a long and successful partnership together. Incidentally, Total Energies raced on Specialized bikes prior to partnering with Enve.

The team also released a press release on its website containing a little more information. Pardus will become a 'material sponsor' for all of the team's squads, which include the UCI Pro Team and U19 and U23 squads.

This is a promising development for the French squad due to its continuing search for a replacement title sponsor.

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Pardus bikes are raced by the Chinese National Team and were also used by Team Vini Fantini in 2025 at a high level in races like the UAE Tour.

The Total Energies teams will use the SPK EVO G4 and Robin EVO G3 road models, along with the Gomera Evo TT bike.

Those are models that may not be as familiar as those from more established brands, and Pardus represents another Chinese brand joining cycling's top flight. Although Total Energies is not a WorldTour team, they will be riding some of the world's biggest races on Pardus machines over the next three years.

"Working alongside the Chinese national team since the Rio Olympics, we have gained in-depth knowledge of the demands of elite competition and the expectations of riders.

"This partnership will be a fantastic opportunity to share our technical expertise throughout the season, continuously enhance our product ranges through interaction with athletes, and solidify Pardus' presence at the heart of European cycling culture," said Terry Gong, Deputy General Manager of Pardus.

The brand's aero model is the SPKG4 Evo (pictured below). This is the model we may well see the TotalEnergies riders racing on most of the time.