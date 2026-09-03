'It's changed a lot' – Paul Seixas raring to take on Canadian GPs and World Championships with Pogačar's possible absence opening up opportunities

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French star will return from post-Tour de France break at Grand Prix Québec before big goals of Worlds and Il Lombardia

Paul Seixas on a descent during the 2026 Tour de France
Seixas will race for the first time since the Tour at next week's Grand Prix de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off of fourth in his debut Tour de France, Paul Seixas is highly motivated to take on his final block of racing in 2026 – and perhaps even more of a contender with Tadej Pogačar's participation in the coming races in doubt.

Seixas challenged Pogačar at the World Championships, European Championships and Il Lombardia last autumn, and with the Slovenian currently uncertain for at least Worlds after breaking his collarbone in a crash at the Vuelta a España, the Frenchman has suddenly rocketed up the list of favourites for Worlds and Lombardia.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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