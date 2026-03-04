'We're leaving nothing to chance' – Pinarello-Q36.5 and Tom Pidcock tackle double Strade Bianche recons in bid to beat Tadej Pogačar

Briton's coach Kurt Bogaerts says he's in 'top form' and 'mentally, probably in a better place than a year ago'

British Tom Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team pictured at the team presentation at the start of the 81st edition of the men&#039;s one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (UCI World Tour), the opening race of the Flemish one-day classics season, 207,6 km from Gent to Ninove, Saturday 28 February 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tom Pidcock will be one of Tadej Pogačar's main challengers at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock is preparing to take on Tadej Pogačar for the Strade Bianche title once again this weekend, and the Briton and his Pinarello-Q36.5 team are leaving nothing to chance in the run-up to the race.

Kurt Bogaerts, team directeur sportif and Pidcock's coach, has revealed that the 2023 winner is doing double recons of this year's Strade Bianche route as he prepares to challenge Pogačar on Saturday.

He has been in strong form to start the year, finishing on the podium at the Vuelta a Murcía, the Clásica Jaén, and the Vuelta a Andalucía, also winning a stage at the latter.

"In the final stage of the Ruta del Sol, he showed he's in good shape. But things haven't really fallen into place this season. Murcia was shortened, even though he was very good, and things didn't go his way in the Clasica Jaén either.

He's undoubtedly among the podium favourites on a start list which also includes Visma-Lease a Bike pairing Wout van Aert and Matteo Jorgenson, EF Education-First leader Ben Healy, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo Pogačar and Isaac del Toro.

Pogačar, with three Strade wins to his name, is the top favourite for a fourth triumph, Bogaerts acknowledges.

"We shouldn't complain. It's only good for the sport that Pogačar is interested in a wide range of races. Honestly, I like that."

Is it possible to beat the world champion? Last year, Pidcock was the only man who stuck with him in the final, at least until Pogačar made his winning move 19km from the finish.

