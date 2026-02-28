'Frozen from the beginning' – No flying start for Tom Pidcock as temperature shock and crashes cost him at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Rear mech damaged when rider rode into Briton's rear wheel, forcing bike change

GENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Thomas Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team of Great Britain during the match between Omloop Nieuwsblad v Men Elite at the Gent on February 28, 2026 in Gent Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Pidcock seemed to suffer through the day in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a day to forget for Tom Pidcock at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday as the British rider suffered badly in the cold weather, with the brutal change in temperatures from his training camp in Chile and the south of Spain taking their toll on the Pinarello-Q36.5 racer.

Riding Omloop for the second time in his career, Pidcock came into the race in top form following his win in the final stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía. But in Belgium, as temperatures dropped to below 10°C in a mixture of freezing rain and gusting winds, things went seriously awry.

TV cameras first caught sight of Pidcock struggling with a rain jacket in images reminiscent of his problems in the Clásica de Jaén, but according to his team that was not the main issue.

Rather, Pinarello-Q36.5 sports director Jens Zemke told Cyclingnews, the problem was more that Pidcock found himself permanently on the back foot as a result of a series of incidents, which led to him being forced to chase to get back on, coupled with – above all – the poor weather.

Cue yet another reset, with Xandro Meurisse bringing him back up to the front ahead of the Muur de Geraardsbergen where despite a big crash, Aimé De Gendt – finally the team's best finisher – crested the climb twelfth behind Mathieu van de Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), whilst Pidcock was in 19th position.

