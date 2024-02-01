Strade Bianche 2024 route

The organizers brought two major changes to the 2024 Strade Bianche route, the distance is now over 200km for the first time in the history of the race, and the addition of a finishing circuit loop. The 215km twisty and undulating, with no extended climbs, course departs from Siena and finishes at the top of the punishing climb to the Piazza del Campo.

The route through the scenic hills of Tuscany takes on the iconic white (bianche) gravel roads (strade) that snake across the countryside. Four gravel sectors were added this year for a total of 15 sectors, each is given a level of difficulty on a scale of one to five stars (one being easiest).

There is a total of 71 kilometres of gravel in the race, the longest is 11.9 kilometres and runs past the tiny village of Lucignano d'Asso, although this section is flat and ranked three stars. In 2022, a strong gust of wind blew across this section and took down several riders including World Champion Julian Alaphilippe

The map of the 2024 Strade Bianche men's race (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Starting near the Stadium/Fortezza Medicea in Siena, the first half of the race includes the longer rolling gravel road sections during a loop south towards Montalcino. Coming in 21km into the race, the 5.8km sector 2 will be the first tricky bit of the race, with a short descent followed by a long climb featuring sections over 10%.

When the wind doesn't tear the race apart, the main difficulties of Strade Bianche include the 9.5km long San Martino in Grania section that climbs for more than half of the stretch of gravel and has gradients of up to 12%, the Monte Sante Marie that kicks up to 18% and is 11.5km long. These back-to-back gravel sections come between 102km and 84km to go, and in the past were often the breaking points for the race.

The map of the extended final circuit of the 2024 Strade Bianche men's race (Image credit: RCS Sport)

After eight gravel sections, the riders will tackle the 30-km circuit which includes the 2.4km sector 10, the climb toward Colle Pinzuto, with gradients peaking as high as 15% followed by sector 11, Le Tolfe, (1.1 km), marked by a fast-running descent followed by a very punchy climb with a maximum gradient of 18%.

Shortly after Le Tolfe, upon the first passage, the route takes a first-ever ride on the Strada del Castagno (12th sector, 1.3 km), which leads to some challenging passes on paved roads to the 13th sector (Montechiaro 3.3 km), which was covered in the first editions of the race. The circuit ends at the end of this sector, in Vico d’Arbia.

The sectors of Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe will be repeated inside of 20km to go providing another point for attacking before the route turns towards Siena.

The race concludes with the climb up through the narrow Via Santa Caterina with gradients of 16% to central Siena. With 150 m to go, a right turn leads into Via Rinaldini, and enters the Piazza del Campo with just 70 metres to go leading to the final downhill 30 metres dash to the finish line.

Strade Bianche 2024 gravel sectors