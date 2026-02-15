'I'm not here to talk about Tadej. I'm just thinking about what I can do in these races' - Tom Pidcock puts Pogačar challenge on hold and focuses on dirt roads of Clásica Jaén

Rather than getting overly fixated on hypotheticals involving Tadej Pogačar, Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) has made it clear that he is currently focused on what he achieves in his own race program, with his next goal the Clásica Jaén on Monday.

Considered as a miniature version of the Italian Strade Bianche race and featuring numerous sections of gravel-track during its 154-kilometre trek through the dense olive groves of Jaén in NE Andalucia, given his success rate in off-road racing, Pidcock will be one of the top names to follow when he makes his debut in the Spanish 1.1-ranked event.

Other top names include UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo Marc Soler and Tim Wellens - the latter a former podium finisher in Jaén on two occasions and on paper one of Pidcock's toughest rivals on Monday - as well as rising Italian star Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Another key rider to watch will be former Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious).

In an interview with Spanish newspaper MARCA, Pidcock insisted that Pogačar - also a former winner of Jaén whom the Briton will next face again in a much-anticipated edition of Strade Bianche in six weeks' time - was not invincible. But then made it clear that his main current focus was on how he could perform at his best in his own race program.

Pidcock answered with a categorical 'Yes' when asked if Pogačar was beatable, although he added that there was no specific strategy for doing so.

"Everybody is beatable, that's all I know. I'm not going to talk about how they can be defeated. It's a question they always ask me.

"I'm not worried about that, I'm worried about being in the best shape possible. But if you're asking if he's beatable, then yes. Everybody is."

As for whether Pogačar could get even better or if he had reached a peak in his condition, Pidcock replied to MARCA, "I don't know. I'm not here to talk about Tadej.

"Right now, I'm just thinking about what I can do in these races."

His interest in racing the Clásica Jaén, he said, was partly because it adjusted to his own program - he has already raced in the Vuelta a Murcia and will continue in the Vuelta a Andalucia after Jaén - and because of its similarity, too, to Stade Bianche.

"I think it's the only one, it's got similar terrain, it's a very similar kind of event," he reasoned. "I'm curious about it."

Pidcock's pathway to what he hopes will be future success in other races has already gone through Spain, of course. Back in 2025, his third place in the Vuelta a España, his first in a Grand Tour, will, he said, push him on to fight for greater success in the Tour de France.

"I think it's more accessible now, after what I did last year. But the podium of the Tour is something very different. It's a challenge we're working on."

First, though, comes races like the Clásica de Jaén, where he'll be a candidate for its famous golden olive trophy on Monday. For now, at least, the Tour de France, not to mention Strade Bianche and facing Pogačar for the first time in 2026, are still a long way off.