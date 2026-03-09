'The young guys are riding faster and faster year after year' – Primož Roglič says keeping pace with the next generation is more important than a result at Tirreno-Adriatico

News
By Contributions from published

'It's good for us because they're kicking us in the ass that we have to work and move,' says Slovenian ahead of 2026 debut

CAMOIRE, ITALY - MARCH 08: (L-R) Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Primož Roglič alongside Jonathan Milan at the pre-Tirreno-Adriatico press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two Tirreno-Adriatico titles on his palmarès, Primož Roglič knows the Race of the Two Seas better than most in the current peloton. The Slovenian lines up to start the week-long race for a sixth time on Monday, though if he's eyeing a third overall victory, he wouldn't admit it.

Instead, Roglič, who turned 36 last October, is well aware that it would take something special to get the better of a younger crop of GC riders, one which at this race includes Isaac del Toro.

Roglič, who took home the famous trident trophy on his last appearance at Tirreno-Adriatico three years ago, is spurred on by the next generation of stage racers, he told several reporters, including Cyclingnews, ahead of stage 1.

"It's completely crazy to say no, that I will come here and win this race or whatever," Roglič answered when asked whether his ambitions have altered, seeing as it's his first outing of the new season.

Roglič went on to say that he's not racing Tirreno with a particular goal in mind, whether that's the overall win, a certain top placing, or a stage victory to go with the four he already has.

"If I'm honest – I always like to win – but from the other side, if I would put myself, having won stages here and won Tirreno, I wouldn't put it in terms of a result," he said.

But beyond the basic facts of the ages around the peloton, Roglič said that it's not something that makes a difference once the flag drops and racing gets underway.

Roglič's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team will be filled out by several other major names, as former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley and Italy's rising star Giulio Pellizzari go along for the ride. Jan Tratnik, Gianni Moscon, Giovanni Aleotti, and sprinter Danny van Poppel complete the lineup.

Star winter signing Remco Evenepoel is responsible for six of those triumphs, with the Volta Comunitat Valenciana and a stage of the UAE Tour the standouts to date. Roglič, with Evenepoel's arrival now no longer the team's GC top dog, recognised, however, that one rider's success brings success to the whole team.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.