'We've battled a lot' - Giulio Pellizzari ready to take on Isaac del Toro on home roads in Tirreno-Adriatico GC showdown

22-year-old Italian takes race lead before competing on home roads in Le Marche

MARTINSICURO, ITALY - MARCH 12: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 4 a 213km stage from Tagliacozzo to Martinsicuro / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2026 in Martinsicuro, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pulls on the blue leader's jersey after stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian cycling has been riding through a barren spell since Vincenzo Nibali's retirement in 2022 but Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) seems destined to be the next great thing from cycling's Bel Paese and will ride though his home region of Le Marche on Friday as the new leader of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Pellizzari is the first 'Marchigiano' rider to wear the leader's jersey since the late Michele Scarponi in 2010. At 22, he is the youngest Italian to lead the race since Filippo Pozzato won in 2003. He appears to have the charisma, love for life and prodigious talents of both of them.

Pellizzari spent three seasons at a lower level with Bardiani before joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025. He was famously second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on a mountain stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia but confirmed his Grand Tour talents with a mountain stage win at the 2025 Vuelta a España and sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia and in Madrid.

Pellizzari was often Primož Roglič's understudy in 2025 but he is the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader at Tirreno-Adiatico and for this year's Giro d'Italia.

"Last year I had a different role, so leading the team in big WorldTour races is new to me, but I've got some great champions in the team, like Primož, who are helping me. This year there is some pressure to do well and win but I'm getting used to it."

TOPICS
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

