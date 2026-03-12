'We've battled a lot' - Giulio Pellizzari ready to take on Isaac del Toro on home roads in Tirreno-Adriatico GC showdown

Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pulls on the blue leader's jersey after stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

Italian cycling has been riding through a barren spell since Vincenzo Nibali's retirement in 2022 but Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) seems destined to be the next great thing from cycling's Bel Paese and will ride though his home region of Le Marche on Friday as the new leader of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Pellizzari is the first 'Marchigiano' rider to wear the leader's jersey since the late Michele Scarponi in 2010. At 22, he is the youngest Italian to lead the race since Filippo Pozzato won in 2003. He appears to have the charisma, love for life and prodigious talents of both of them.

Pellizzari started stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico four seconds behind del Toro but the six-second time bonus for second place put him into the leader's blue jersey by two seconds, just as this year's Tirreno-Adiatico heads north from Abruzzo into Le Marche for the two decisive stages in the rolling hills.

"I want to enjoy being in this jersey on home roads as much as possible, it'll be emotional and special," Pellizzari said.

"I don't know what happened in the sprint. I was behind, the others faded, I found a gap and surged through. I'm amazed to get second to Mathieu but I'm happy it gave me the leader's jersey."

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider will have to duel with long-time friend and rival Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) if he wants to win this year's Tirreno-Adriatico but he seems to catch up to the Mexican, who beat him to win the 2023 Tour de L'Avenir, as both showed their Grand Tour credentials.

Del Toro turned professional with UAE in 2024, immediately won a stage at the Tour Down Under and then led the 2025 Giro d'Italia for two weeks before losing to Simon Yates on the last mountain stage to Sestriere after his tactical stand-off with Richard Carapaz on the Colle delle Finestre. He won seven Italian one-day races in the second half of 2025.

Pellizzari spent three seasons at a lower level with Bardiani before joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025. He was famously second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on a mountain stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia but confirmed his Grand Tour talents with a mountain stage win at the 2025 Vuelta a España and sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia and in Madrid.

"I was thinking about the last time I dropped Isaac on a climb and was probably as juniors," Pellizzari recalled of his rival, who is just seven days younger than the Italian.

"We've battled a lot, including at the 2023 L'Avenir. Last year he won a lot and rose to second in the world. I'm further behind but it's motivating to try to close the gap."

Pellizzari was often Primož Roglič's understudy in 2025 but he is the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader at Tirreno-Adiatico and for this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I feel better this year compared even to 2025. When I got on the bike after the winter I felt stronger. There's still a lot of work to do to improve even more but I want to keep enjoying life while working hard," he said.

"I've now learnt how to move up in the peloton and 'limare' (cut a way though the gaps) as we say in Italian. I've learnt that from my more experienced teammates.

"Last year I had a different role, so leading the team in big WorldTour races is new to me, but I've got some great champions in the team, like Primož, who are helping me. This year there is some pressure to do well and win but I'm getting used to it."