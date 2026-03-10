'I like gravel, it's more like a game' - Isaac del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari emerge on Tirreno-Adriatico gravel to distance GC rivals

22-year-old rivals and friends join forces to gain 17 precious seconds as Jorgenson and Arensman crash on the gravel

Isaac del Torro, Guilio Pellizzari and Mathieu van der Poel on stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
Isaac del Torro, Guilio Pellizzari and Mathieu van der Poel on stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel went deep to beat Giulio Pellizzari and Isaac del Toro on the gravel and in the sprint in San Gimignano, but the two young GC riders, who are rivals but close friends, gained precious seconds on the other GC contenders, setting up another duel in their young careers at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The two 22-year-olds have been battling in stage races for several years and finished first and second at the 2023 Tour de L'Avenir. Now they are super team leaders at Tirreno-Adriatico and joined forces on stage 2 to chase down van der Poel and gain time on the gravel.

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) loves to fly under the radar and quietly limited his losses across the two stages to 18 seconds. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) was in the GC group that finished 17 seconds down and is 20 seconds overall, with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) seventh on GC at 31 seconds.

"Matteo was where he wanted to be and was one of the few riders who could keep up with Mathieu," Visma-Lease a Bike sports director Jesper Mørkøv pointed out.

"When we were together on the gravel, I knew Mathieu was not doing GC and that Pellizzari was waiting for Primož, so I just needed to finish it off.

