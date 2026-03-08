'I'm good' - Isaac del Toro dismisses talk of Strade Bianche fatigue and illness before Tirreno-Adriatico GC bid

Mexican faces 2025 Giro rival Richard Carapaz, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Tiberi and Primož Roglič in Italian stage race

Mexican Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates - XRG pictured in action during the men elite &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race, 203km from and to Siena, Italy on Saturday 07 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on a climb at Strade Bianche en route to third place in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro dismissed any suggestions that the fatigue of Strade Bianche could impact his chances at Tirreno-Adriatico but quickly left Sunday's pre-race press conference, with reports swirling that he was not at his best for the week-long stage race.

The Mexican won the UAE Tour and leads UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico in the absence of Tadej Pogačar. He impressed at Strade Bianche, finishing third behind Pogačar and Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMS CGM) after marking the French rider while Pogačar surged to victory.

Any sore legs and health problems for the Mexican will perhaps emerge during Monday's time trial and then on the late gravel sector and uphill finish on stage 2 to San Gimignano. If Del Toro is not 100%, it could give GC rivals such as Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost), two-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Intermarché) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) a better chance of overall success.

"On this kind of course, it’ll be necessary to stay attentive every day. There’s no queen stage, anything can happen every day. I guess we’ll be in a constant state of stress."

Roglič played down his chances on his season debut but Tiberi could be a real threat to Del Toro just as he was at the UAE Tour. He won the first mountain stage to Jebel Mobrah ahead of Del Toro but then lost overall victory when the Mexican surged away on the finish to Jebel Hafeet.

Roglič was even more cautious, despite recently training at altitude for his season debut.

"I feel good. The other riders have all raced but this is the start of my season, so we'll see…."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

