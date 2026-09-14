'Winning would maybe be the next logical step' - Felix Gall cautiously optimistic after second 2026 Grand Tour podium finish at Vuelta a España

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Decathlon CMA CGM racer says that third place in Vuelta was "a fair result"

Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) prior to stage 21 of the 2026 Vuelta a España in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six days before the Vuelta a España finished, Felix Gall was asked by Spanish newspaper MARCA to draw a final GC podium on a piece of paper with the names of who would occupy each position, and his answer was spot on: first Enric Mas, second Primož Roglič and third Gall himself.

The Austrian's confidence that he could hold third was perhaps ambitious given Richard Carapaz, running fourth, was making some hugely unpredictable attacks that at times seemed close to blowing the entire race apart.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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