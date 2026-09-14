'I think I took last year for granted' – Oscar Onley fights through setbacks with vital lessons learnt from successful rollercoaster Vuelta a España

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Scottish rider finishes in sixth overall and as the Best Young Rider in Granada after first Grand Tour on new team

Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 21 a 112km stage from Granada to Granada / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2026 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Onley on the final podium in Granada on Sunday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three weeks, two crashes, and one stomach bug later, Oscar Onley arrived at the finale of his first Grand Tour with Netcompany Ineos in Granada with some important lessons learned, taking sixth overall and the white jersey of Best Young Rider at the Vuelta a España after a rollercoaster race.

But it all threatened to come unstuck before he really got going at his second Vuelta, with the fourth stage to Andorra making him consider whether it was worth continuing on, having suffered stomach issues overnight.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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