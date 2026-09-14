After tough season, Ben Healy finds rhythm and form in time for World Championships

After a mixed bag of a season that saw him miss the Spring Classics and hunt for form at the Tour de France, Ben Healy seems to be finding his legs just in time for the World Championships, with a strong ride at the Grand Prix de Montréal.

Healy had an unforgettable 2025 season, winning a stage of the Tour and spending a stint in the yellow jersey before finishing third in the World Championships road race in Kigali, but has struggled to climb to those heights again in 2026.

A crash in Itzulia Basque Country saw him miss his favoured Ardennes Classics with an injured sacrum, and then despite being a regular breakaway presence at the Tour de France, he wasn't quite at the level to be competing for stage wins.

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Before Sunday, he hadn't finished in the top 10 of a race since March, but a big breakaway effort at the GP de Montréal and a strong ride after he was caught saw him take eighth on the course that will host the World Championships in two weeks' time.

"It was super hard," a tired Healy told Cyclingnews at the end of the race, having spent 52km out front.

"I think it's known as one of the hardest of the year, this race, so it's nice. I was feeling good, I gave it a go. Not to be today, but the big one is in a couple of weeks."

As well as clearly refinding his own strength after a bit of a reset over the summer, Healy's strong Sunday was helped by the efforts of his team. With teammate Michael Leonard up the road with Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) in an earlier break, the Irishman saw an opportunity to capitalise on his good legs.

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"We just always wanted to be on the front foot today, and put guys up the road, and it just gives you that option if you want to take it," he said. "I could see Michael was strong, and it wasn't really the plan, but you know, when you race like that, you give yourself options, and I used that option today."

Though he was ultimately disappointed to not be able to convert his long escape into a stronger effort, Healy could say positives that his legs are good and his level is "there or thereabouts" compared to his competitors heading into this final part of the season.

Third already last year on an extremely hard course in Kigali, the 26-year-old can also carry that confidence and knowledge into Montréal's title race.

"Yeah, 100%," he said when asked if he felt his form was returning at just the right moment. "I was feeling really good today, so I'm in the right place. I know the preparation's there, and the Worlds type of racing really suits me, so yeah, I'm ready."