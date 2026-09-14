After tough season, Ben Healy finds rhythm and form in time for World Championships

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Irish rider, who finished third in the road race at last year's Worlds, had a strong day out at the GP de Montréal

Ben Healy during the 2026 GP de Montréal
Healy went on the attack in Montréal, ultimately finishing eighth (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a mixed bag of a season that saw him miss the Spring Classics and hunt for form at the Tour de France, Ben Healy seems to be finding his legs just in time for the World Championships, with a strong ride at the Grand Prix de Montréal.

Healy had an unforgettable 2025 season, winning a stage of the Tour and spending a stint in the yellow jersey before finishing third in the World Championships road race in Kigali, but has struggled to climb to those heights again in 2026.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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