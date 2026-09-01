'We're sending Tadej healing vibes' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates at Vuelta a España fighting for injured Pogačar from afar

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Jay Vine was among the UAE Team Emirates-XRG to close down attacks on stage 10
Jay Vine was among the UAE Team Emirates-XRG to close down attacks on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Pavel Sivakov stood on the Vuelta a España sign-on podium on Tuesday to receive his award for the previous stage's most combative rider, it was a timely reminder of how UAE Team Emirates-XRG now have no choice following Tadej Pogačar's abandon but to switch objectives completely from the GC to stage wins.

Once again, Sivakov and Kevin Vermaercke, both in the breakaways on stage 9, were extremely active in the late moves that materialized on stage 10, too, as riders tested Cofidis and Visma-Lease a Bike's willingness to try and keep things under control for a bunch sprint.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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