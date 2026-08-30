'Just be super aggressive and try and make him proud' – UAE Team Emirates-XRG recalibrate Vuelta a España goals after losing Tadej Pogačar

News
By
Published

Pavel Sivakov say Pogačar 'was drinking his bottle and just hit this small object on the road and lost his balance' on stage 8

UAE Team Emirates-XRG&#039;s remaining seven rider line up on stage ahead of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's remaining seven rider line up on stage ahead of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Vuelta a España gears up to continue without former leader Tadej Pogačar on stage 9, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates have spoken for the first time about the circumstances of the crash, the aftermath within the team, and their plans for the rest of the race.

The entire UAE squad waited for their leader when he hit the deck 32km from the end of stage 8, eventually crossing the finish line in Xeraco despondently, 11:33 down with Pogačar out of the Vuelta and on the way to hospital.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.