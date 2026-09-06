'We are reaching the limits of the human body' - João Almeida warns of dangers of racing in Vuelta a España heat

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Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the 2026 Vuelta a España
João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the 2026 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not been an easy year at all for João Almeida, but he's still determined to keep pushing on at the Vuelta a España, a race where he has taken some of his biggest successes in the past and where despite the setbacks, there may yet be an opportunity for the Portuguese star in the final week.

He was runner-up overall and winner on the Angliru in the Vuelta last year, as well as being the most successful week-long stage racer of 2025. This season illness and injuries have taken a severe toll on his performances.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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