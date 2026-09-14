'My body can't take it anymore' – Mattias Skjelmose withdraws from World Championships after Vuelta a España suffering

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'He was our biggest chance for a world champion in Montréal' regrets Danish national coach Michael Mørkøv

COLLADO DEL AGUACIL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek reacts after the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 20 a 210.8km stage from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil 1887m / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2026 in Collado del Alguacil, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose, described by the national coach Michal Mørkøv as Denmark's best hope for the World Championships, has withdrawn from the event after suffering through the final days of the Vuelta a España.

Skjelmose, who finished sixth in the Tour de France and is a previous winner of hilly Classics such as Amstel Gold Race, was set to lead the line for Denmark in the Montréal Worlds road race on September 27 alongside Mads Pedersen.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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