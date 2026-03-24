Paris-Roubaix winners 1896-2025
Past winners/palmares of the Hell of the North
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#
Rider Name (Country) Team
|Header Cell - Column 2
2025
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 0 - Cell 2
2024
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 1 - Cell 2
2023
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 2 - Cell 2
2022
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 3 - Cell 2
2021
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 4 - Cell 2
2020
no race (COVID-19 pandemic)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
2019
Philippe Gilbert (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|Row 6 - Cell 2
2018
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 7 - Cell 2
2017
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|Row 8 - Cell 2
2016
Mat Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|Row 9 - Cell 2
2015
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|Row 10 - Cell 2
2014
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|Row 11 - Cell 2
2013
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|Row 12 - Cell 2
2012
Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|Row 13 - Cell 2
2011
Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|Row 14 - Cell 2
2010
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|Row 15 - Cell 2
2009
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step
|Row 16 - Cell 2
2008
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step
|Row 17 - Cell 2
2007
Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team CSC
|Row 18 - Cell 2
2006
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
|Row 19 - Cell 2
2005
Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|Row 20 - Cell 2
2004
Magnus Backstedt (Swe) Alessio–Bianchi
|Row 21 - Cell 2
2003
Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto-Domo
|Row 22 - Cell 2
2002
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo–Farm Frites
|Row 23 - Cell 2
2001
Servais Knaven (Ned) Domo–Farm Frites–Latexco
|Row 24 - Cell 2
2000
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|Row 25 - Cell 2
1999
Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|Row 26 - Cell 2
1998
Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–Bricobi
|Row 27 - Cell 2
1997
Frederic Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|Row 28 - Cell 2
1996
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–GB
|Row 29 - Cell 2
1995
Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|Row 30 - Cell 2
1994
Andrei Tchmil (Mol) Lotto
|Row 31 - Cell 2
1993
Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Gan
|Row 32 - Cell 2
1992
Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Z
|Row 33 - Cell 2
1991
Marc Madiot (Fra) RMO
|Row 34 - Cell 2
1990
Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|Row 35 - Cell 2
1989
Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
|Row 36 - Cell 2
1988
Dirk Demol (Bel)
|Row 37 - Cell 2
1987
Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|Row 38 - Cell 2
1986
Sean Kelly (Ier)
|Row 39 - Cell 2
1985
Marc Madiot (Fra)
|Row 40 - Cell 2
1984
Sean Kelly (Ire)
|Row 41 - Cell 2
1983
Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
|Row 42 - Cell 2
1982
Jan Raas (Ned)
|Row 43 - Cell 2
1981
Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|Row 44 - Cell 2
1980
Francesco Moser (Ita)
|Row 45 - Cell 2
1979
Francesco Moser (Ita)
|Row 46 - Cell 2
1978
Francesco Moser (Ita)
|Row 47 - Cell 2
1977
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|Row 48 - Cell 2
1976
Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|Row 49 - Cell 2
1975
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|Row 50 - Cell 2
1974
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|Row 51 - Cell 2
1973
Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|Row 52 - Cell 2
1972
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|Row 53 - Cell 2
1971
Roger Rosiers (Bel)
|Row 54 - Cell 2
1970
Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|Row 55 - Cell 2
1969
Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|Row 56 - Cell 2
1968
Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|Row 57 - Cell 2
1967
Jan Janssen (Ned)
|Row 58 - Cell 2
1966
Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|Row 59 - Cell 2
1965
Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|Row 60 - Cell 2
1964
Peter Post (Ned)
|Row 61 - Cell 2
1963
Emile Daems (Bel)
|Row 62 - Cell 2
1962
Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|Row 63 - Cell 2
1961
Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|Row 64 - Cell 2
1960
Pino Cerami (Bel)
|Row 65 - Cell 2
1959
Noel Fore (Bel)
|Row 66 - Cell 2
1958
Leon Van Daele (Bel)
|Row 67 - Cell 2
1957
Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|Row 68 - Cell 2
1956
Louison Bobet (Fra)
|Row 69 - Cell 2
1955
Jean Forestier (Fra)
|Row 70 - Cell 2
1954
Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|Row 71 - Cell 2
1953
Germain Derycke (Bel)
|Row 72 - Cell 2
1952
Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
|Row 73 - Cell 2
1951
Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita)
|Row 74 - Cell 2
1950
Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|Row 75 - Cell 2
1949
André Mahe (Fra) =1
|Row 76 - Cell 2
1948
Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
|Row 77 - Cell 2
1947
Georges Claes (Bel)
|Row 78 - Cell 2
1946
Georges Claes (Bel)
|Row 79 - Cell 2
1945
Paul Maye (Fra)
|Row 80 - Cell 2
1944
Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel)
|Row 81 - Cell 2
1943
Marcel Kint (Bel)
|Row 82 - Cell 2
1939
Emile Masson Jnr (Bel)
|Row 83 - Cell 2
1938
Lucien Storme (Bel)
|Row 84 - Cell 2
1937
Jules Rossi (Ita)
|Row 85 - Cell 2
1936
Georges Speicher (Fra)
|Row 86 - Cell 2
1935
Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|Row 87 - Cell 2
1934
Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|Row 88 - Cell 2
1933
Sylvere Maes (Bel)
|Row 89 - Cell 2
1932
Romain Gyssels (Bel)
|Row 90 - Cell 2
1931
Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|Row 91 - Cell 2
1930
Julien Vervaecke (Bel)
|Row 92 - Cell 2
1929
Charles Meunier (Bel)
|Row 93 - Cell 2
1928
Andre Leducq (Fra)
|Row 94 - Cell 2
1927
Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|Row 95 - Cell 2
1926
Julien Delbecque (Bel)
|Row 96 - Cell 2
1925
Félix Sellier (Bel)
|Row 97 - Cell 2
1924
Jules Van Hevel (Bel)
|Row 98 - Cell 2
1923
Henri Suter (Swi)
|Row 99 - Cell 2
1922
Albert Dejonghe (Bel)
|Row 100 - Cell 2
1921
Henri Pelissier (Fra)
|Row 101 - Cell 2
1920
Paul Deman (Bel)
|Row 102 - Cell 2
1919
Henri Pelissier (Fra)
|Row 103 - Cell 2
1914
Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
|Row 104 - Cell 2
1913
François Faber (Lux)
|Row 105 - Cell 2
1912
Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
|Row 106 - Cell 2
1911
Octave Lapize (Fra)
|Row 107 - Cell 2
1910
Octave Lapize (Fra)
|Row 108 - Cell 2
1909
Octave Lapize (Fra)
|Row 109 - Cell 2
1908
Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)
|Row 110 - Cell 2
1907
Georges Passerieu (Fra)
|Row 111 - Cell 2
1906
Henri Cornet (Fra)
|Row 112 - Cell 2
1905
Louis Trousselier (Fra)
|Row 113 - Cell 2
1904
Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
|Row 114 - Cell 2
1903
Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
|Row 115 - Cell 2
1902
Luc Lesna (Fra)
|Row 116 - Cell 2
1901
Luc Lesna (Fra)
|Row 117 - Cell 2
1900
Emile Bouhours (Fra)
|Row 118 - Cell 2
1899
Albert Champion (Fra)
|Row 119 - Cell 2
1898
Maurice Garin (Fra)
|Row 120 - Cell 2
1897
Maurice Garin (Fra)
|Row 121 - Cell 2
1896
Josef Fischer (Ger)
|Row 122 - Cell 2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 259.2km (46.92 km/h)
2024
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 259.7km (47.80 km/h)
2023
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 256.6km (46.84 km/h)
2022
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 257.2km (45.79 km/h)
2021
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 257.7 (42.72 km/h)
2019
Philippe Gilbert (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 257km (43.07 km/h)
2018
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 257 km (43.55 km/h)
2017
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 257 km (45.204km/h)
2016
Mat Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 257.5 km (43.907km/h)
2015
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 253.5 km (43.476km/h)
2014
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 257km (41.5km/h)
2013
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 254.5km (44.19 km/h)
2012
Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 257.5km (43.48 km/h)
2011
Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 258km (42.126 km/h)