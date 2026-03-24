Paris-Roubaix winners 1896-2025

Race-histories
By published

Past winners/palmares of the Hell of the North

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates on the podium after winning the 121st edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 260km between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by Francois LO PRESTI / AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won consecutive Paris-Roubaix in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paris-Roubaix winners

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Header Cell - Column 2

2025

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 0 - Cell 2

2024

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 1 - Cell 2

2023

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 2 - Cell 2

2022

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 3 - Cell 2

2021

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

Row 4 - Cell 2

2020

no race (COVID-19 pandemic)

Row 5 - Cell 2

2019

Philippe Gilbert (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Row 6 - Cell 2

2018

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 7 - Cell 2

2017

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Row 8 - Cell 2

2016

Mat Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Row 9 - Cell 2

2015

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

Row 10 - Cell 2

2014

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Row 11 - Cell 2

2013

Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard

Row 12 - Cell 2

2012

Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep

Row 13 - Cell 2

2011

Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Row 14 - Cell 2

2010

Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

Row 15 - Cell 2

2009

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step

Row 16 - Cell 2

2008

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step

Row 17 - Cell 2

2007

Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team CSC

Row 18 - Cell 2

2006

Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC

Row 19 - Cell 2

2005

Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic

Row 20 - Cell 2

2004

Magnus Backstedt (Swe) Alessio–Bianchi

Row 21 - Cell 2

2003

Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto-Domo

Row 22 - Cell 2

2002

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo–Farm Frites

Row 23 - Cell 2

2001

Servais Knaven (Ned) Domo–Farm Frites–Latexco

Row 24 - Cell 2

2000

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step

Row 25 - Cell 2

1999

Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step

Row 26 - Cell 2

1998

Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–Bricobi

Row 27 - Cell 2

1997

Frederic Guesdon (Fra) FDJ

Row 28 - Cell 2

1996

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–GB

Row 29 - Cell 2

1995

Franco Ballerini (Ita)  Mapei–GB–Latexco

Row 30 - Cell 2

1994

Andrei Tchmil (Mol) Lotto

Row 31 - Cell 2

1993

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Gan

Row 32 - Cell 2

1992

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Z

Row 33 - Cell 2

1991

Marc Madiot (Fra) RMO

Row 34 - Cell 2

1990

Eddy Planckaert (Bel)

Row 35 - Cell 2

1989

Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)

Row 36 - Cell 2

1988

Dirk Demol (Bel)

Row 37 - Cell 2

1987

Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)

Row 38 - Cell 2

1986

Sean Kelly (Ier)

Row 39 - Cell 2

1985

Marc Madiot (Fra)

Row 40 - Cell 2

1984

Sean Kelly (Ire)

Row 41 - Cell 2

1983

Hennie Kuiper (Ned)

Row 42 - Cell 2

1982

Jan Raas (Ned)

Row 43 - Cell 2

1981

Bernard Hinault (Fra)

Row 44 - Cell 2

1980

Francesco Moser (Ita)

Row 45 - Cell 2

1979

Francesco Moser (Ita)

Row 46 - Cell 2

1978

Francesco Moser (Ita)

Row 47 - Cell 2

1977

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

Row 48 - Cell 2

1976

Marc Demeyer (Bel)

Row 49 - Cell 2

1975

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

Row 50 - Cell 2

1974

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

Row 51 - Cell 2

1973

Eddy Merckx (Bel)

Row 52 - Cell 2

1972

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

Row 53 - Cell 2

1971

Roger Rosiers (Bel)

Row 54 - Cell 2

1970

Eddy Merckx (Bel)

Row 55 - Cell 2

1969

Walter Godefroot (Bel)

Row 56 - Cell 2

1968

Eddy Merckx (Bel)

Row 57 - Cell 2

1967

Jan Janssen (Ned)

Row 58 - Cell 2

1966

Felice Gimondi (Ita)

Row 59 - Cell 2

1965

Rik Van Looy (Bel)

Row 60 - Cell 2

1964

Peter Post (Ned)

Row 61 - Cell 2

1963

Emile Daems (Bel)

Row 62 - Cell 2

1962

Rik Van Looy (Bel)

Row 63 - Cell 2

1961

Rik Van Looy (Bel)

Row 64 - Cell 2

1960

Pino Cerami (Bel)

Row 65 - Cell 2

1959

Noel Fore (Bel)

Row 66 - Cell 2

1958

Leon Van Daele (Bel)

Row 67 - Cell 2

1957

Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)

Row 68 - Cell 2

1956

Louison Bobet (Fra)

Row 69 - Cell 2

1955

Jean Forestier (Fra)

Row 70 - Cell 2

1954

Raymond Impanis (Bel)

Row 71 - Cell 2

1953

Germain Derycke (Bel)

Row 72 - Cell 2

1952

Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)

Row 73 - Cell 2

1951

Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita)

Row 74 - Cell 2

1950

Fausto Coppi (Ita)

Row 75 - Cell 2

1949

André Mahe (Fra) =1

Row 76 - Cell 2

1948

Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)

Row 77 - Cell 2

1947

Georges Claes (Bel)

Row 78 - Cell 2

1946

Georges Claes (Bel)

Row 79 - Cell 2

1945

Paul Maye (Fra)

Row 80 - Cell 2

1944

Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel)

Row 81 - Cell 2

1943

Marcel Kint (Bel)

Row 82 - Cell 2

1939

Emile Masson Jnr (Bel)

Row 83 - Cell 2

1938

Lucien Storme (Bel)

Row 84 - Cell 2

1937

Jules Rossi (Ita)

Row 85 - Cell 2

1936

Georges Speicher (Fra)

Row 86 - Cell 2

1935

Gaston Rebry (Bel)

Row 87 - Cell 2

1934

Gaston Rebry (Bel)

Row 88 - Cell 2

1933

Sylvere Maes (Bel)

Row 89 - Cell 2

1932

Romain Gyssels (Bel)

Row 90 - Cell 2

1931

Gaston Rebry (Bel)

Row 91 - Cell 2

1930

Julien Vervaecke (Bel)

Row 92 - Cell 2

1929

Charles Meunier (Bel)

Row 93 - Cell 2

1928

Andre Leducq (Fra)

Row 94 - Cell 2

1927

Georges Ronsse (Bel)

Row 95 - Cell 2

1926

Julien Delbecque (Bel)

Row 96 - Cell 2

1925

Félix Sellier (Bel)

Row 97 - Cell 2

1924

Jules Van Hevel (Bel)

Row 98 - Cell 2

1923

Henri Suter (Swi)

Row 99 - Cell 2

1922

Albert Dejonghe (Bel)

Row 100 - Cell 2

1921

Henri Pelissier (Fra)

Row 101 - Cell 2

1920

Paul Deman (Bel)

Row 102 - Cell 2

1919

Henri Pelissier (Fra)

Row 103 - Cell 2

1914

Charles Crupelandt (Fra)

Row 104 - Cell 2

1913

François Faber (Lux)

Row 105 - Cell 2

1912

Charles Crupelandt (Fra)

Row 106 - Cell 2

1911

Octave Lapize (Fra)

Row 107 - Cell 2

1910

Octave Lapize (Fra)

Row 108 - Cell 2

1909

Octave Lapize (Fra)

Row 109 - Cell 2

1908

Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)

Row 110 - Cell 2

1907

Georges Passerieu (Fra)

Row 111 - Cell 2

1906

Henri Cornet (Fra)

Row 112 - Cell 2

1905

Louis Trousselier (Fra)

Row 113 - Cell 2

1904

Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)

Row 114 - Cell 2

1903

Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)

Row 115 - Cell 2

1902

Luc Lesna (Fra)

Row 116 - Cell 2

1901

Luc Lesna (Fra)

Row 117 - Cell 2

1900

Emile Bouhours (Fra)

Row 118 - Cell 2

1899

Albert Champion (Fra)

Row 119 - Cell 2

1898

Maurice Garin (Fra)

Row 120 - Cell 2

1897

Maurice Garin (Fra)

Row 121 - Cell 2

1896

Josef Fischer (Ger)

Row 122 - Cell 2
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Race distances & average speeds

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 259.2km (46.92 km/h)

2024

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 259.7km (47.80 km/h)

2023

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 256.6km (46.84 km/h)

2022

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 257.2km (45.79 km/h)

2021

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 257.7 (42.72 km/h)

2019

Philippe Gilbert (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 257km (43.07 km/h)

2018

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 257 km (43.55 km/h)

2017

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 257 km (45.204km/h)

2016

Mat Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 257.5 km (43.907km/h)

2015

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 253.5 km (43.476km/h)

2014

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 257km (41.5km/h)

2013

Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 254.5km (44.19 km/h)

2012

Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 257.5km (43.48 km/h)

2011

Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 258km (42.126 km/h)