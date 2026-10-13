'Moral of the story is poles fight pretty good when you hit 'em' – Ezra Caudell shares first update after suffering major injuries in Philadelphia Cycling Classic horror crash

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US racer reveals he suffered injuries to left lung, brain, spinal cord, and several fractures in August crash

Modern Adventure racer Ezra Caudell racing solo on stage 4 of the 2026 Tour de Hongrie
Ezra Caudell is on the road to recovery after a major crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic in late August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Modern Adventure racer Ezra Caudell took to Instagram to give his first personal update since a major crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic in August.

The 20-year-old Caudell was left in hospital with major injuries, described as "multi-system trauma" after the crash, which also involved Lotto-Intermarché rider Milan Menten. He remained in hospital for 31 days before he was released earlier this month, and he's now continuing his recovery.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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