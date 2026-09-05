Friends establish a Go Fund Me page for Ezra Caudell as Modern Adventure provide an injury update

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The 19-year-old remains in hospital

Ezra Caudell (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling) during stage 2 of the 2026 Tour of Hungary. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Modern Adventure team of Ezra Caudell have provided a brief update on the American rider’s condition and given details of a funding page.

Ezra Caudell crashed during the Philadelphia Cycling Classics at the end of August, after colliding with Lotto-Intermarché rider Milan Menten, sustaining what the team described as 'multi-system trauma'.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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