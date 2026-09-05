Friends establish a Go Fund Me page for Ezra Caudell as Modern Adventure provide an injury update

The Modern Adventure team of Ezra Caudell have provided a brief update on the American rider’s condition and given details of a funding page.

Ezra Caudell crashed during the Philadelphia Cycling Classics at the end of August, after colliding with Lotto-Intermarché rider Milan Menten, sustaining what the team described as 'multi-system trauma'.

While Menten was lucky to escape the incident with little more than whiplash injuries, Caudell’s injuries were much worse, and he remains in hospital a week after the incident.

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"At present, Ezra continues to be supported by medical professionals with the support of his family by his side," the Modern Adventure team statement reads. "Further updates on his condition will be communicated by the team, in accordance with the wishes of the Caudell family, in due course. Until then, we respectfully ask that they be allowed the privacy and space they need at this difficult time, and to respect that we will share information only when, and if, it is appropriate to do so."

The team confirmed they had reached out to Menten to offer support, adding: "[We] recognize the difficult circumstances we now share surrounding this incident. We will continue to navigate this situation together, along with Ezra’s family, teammates and friends, supporting one another as we do so."

The team also explained that a close friend of Caudell’s family has established a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery.

Lotto-Intermarché also issued a statement on their social media. "Milan Menten was involved in the crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. He sustained a whiplash injury but, all things considered, is physically doing okay.

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"Milan’s thoughts are first and foremost with Ezra Caudell. Milan is in close contact with Ezra’s team.

"Lotto-Intermarché joins Milan in expressing its full support to Ezra, his family, teammates and those close to him."

The incident comes at a time when there is a huge focus on safety in races, especially after the recent death of Finlay Tarling at the Vuelta a Portugal.

The GoFundMe page established to support Caudell and his family can be found here.