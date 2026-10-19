'Everything else is fake news' - Tadej Pogačar clarifies cause of season-ending crash and confirms main objectives for 2027

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Slovenian still ends 2026 as top-ranked rider despite being out of action since Vuelta crash in August

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and his partner Urska Zigart are pictured in action during a training session at the cycling UEC Road European Championships, in Ljubljana, Slovenia Monday 5 October 2026. The UEC Road European Championships are taking place from 02 to 07 October in Ljubljana, Slovenia.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Pogačar back in the normal UAE Team Emirates-XRG jersey after the European Championships in Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

As road cycling heads into the off-season, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has confirmed his three major goals for 2027: the World Championships, Tour de France – where he will be chasing a record sixth yellow jersey victory, and the Vuelta a España.

Speaking at a charity golf event in Slovenia, the sport's top rider also clarified what caused him to crash at the latter, where he suffered a concussion and fractures to his collarbone and spine while leading the race on stage 8.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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