US racer Ezra Caudell remains in hospital with 'multi-system trauma' after Philadelphia Cycling Classic crash

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'He has an incredible team working diligently and family at his bedside' says Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Ezra Caudell races over a cobbled sector at Paris-Roubaix 2026
Ezra Caudell in action at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling have released an update on Ezra Caudell's condition after the US racer crashed hard at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

Caudell was involved in a crash early in Sunday's race, colliding with Lotto-Intermarché rider Milan Menten. He was knocked unconscious in the accident, according to a report by The Philadelphia Enquirer.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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