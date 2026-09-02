US racer Ezra Caudell remains in hospital with 'multi-system trauma' after Philadelphia Cycling Classic crash

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling have released an update on Ezra Caudell's condition after the US racer crashed hard at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

Caudell was involved in a crash early in Sunday's race, colliding with Lotto-Intermarché rider Milan Menten. He was knocked unconscious in the accident, according to a report by The Philadelphia Enquirer.

The 19-year-old's team have now given details on his condition in a statement released on Tuesday night.

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"Ezra remains hospitalized and is actively receiving care for multi-system trauma he sustained as a result of his crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic," the statement read.

"He has an incredible team working diligently and family at his bedside. We are grateful for the thoughts and ongoing outpouring of support."

On Monday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker thanked first responders at the scene, noting that both Caudell and Menten were taken to hospital after the crash.

"We are also closely monitoring two cyclists from the men’s race who were injured and required treatment at local hospitals," she said, according to Patch Philadelphia.

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"City first responders, including our Fire Department, on-site medical personnel, and my leadership team responded immediately to the incident, and I am grateful for their service. My team and I are at the hospital now."

Lotto-Intermarché have yet to release a statement on Milan Menten's condition.

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) eventually won the men's race in a three-man sprint against Robert Donaldson (Jayco-AlUla) and Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché), while Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) beat Alexandra Volstad (EF Education-Oatly) to the line in a seven-rider sprint to win the women's race.